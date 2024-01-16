TIME could be running out for Chas Dingle as the soap legend is met with a devastating diagnosis next week.

The Emmerdale character played by Lucy Pargeter is thrown into a new, hard-hitting storyline after discovering she has breast cancer.

5 Chas Dingle is unable to escape reality next week Credit: ITV

5 She finds out she has breast cancer Credit: ITV

5 And she soon turns to another villager for support Credit: ITV

Chas has been trying to escape reality once again by canoodling with another man in recent scenes of the ITV soap.

Regular viewers of the Yorkshire-based drama will remember the Woolpack bar manager already embarked on a torrid affair with the late Al Chapman when she was met with the news that her mother Faith Dingle was suffering from breast cancer.

This time, however, Chas had no other choice than to face the music as her new beau Liam Cavanagh (played by Jonny McPherson) encouraged her to get checked out after finding a lump in her breast.

Coming up next week, Chas receives a call confirming her hospital appointment for that afternoon.

Liam, her only confidante, is thrilled when she asks him to accompany her.

While at her appointment, Chas is shaken to her core when she learns she has triple negative cancer and she eventually vents about her diagnosis to Liam.

Although she does her best to be brave, it’s clear she’s struggling and Chas begins to isolate herself in a bid to cope – and potentially ignore the reality of her diagnosis.

She makes Liam leave her alone as she fights to retain her composure, allowing herself to break down and cry once he’s gone.

The following day, when her former husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) drops off their daughter Eve, he can see something’s wrong with Chas but she covers almost immediately.

Later that day, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) also realises there is something wrong as she has had her share of secrets to keep in recent months.

Thankfully, Chas finally opens up to Lydia whilst Liam overhears from the Woolpack corridor.

Although relieved to hear her talking, it’s bittersweet as he realises that he’s no longer her sole confidant.

EMMERDALE NEWS Everything you need to know about Emmerdale

In other scenes, Chas scrolls through her phone, looking for information concerning her cancer diagnosis – but what will she find?

It’s then awkward between Liam and Chas when Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) pressurises them into a double date in the Woolpack after finding out about their budding romance.

But will Chas accept Liam’s support?

Is their relationship doomed?

Emmerdale airs weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

5 How will Chas cope? Credit: ITV