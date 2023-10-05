Chase Bank customers can make cryptocurrency payments for credit card bills, loans, and mortgages.

In a significant development in the world of finance, Chase Bank, a subsidiary of JP Morgan Chase, has teamed up with FCF Pay, a Canadian blockchain payments processor, to offer customers the option of paying their credit card bills, loans, and mortgage payments using cryptocurrencies.

This move adds Chase Bank to the growing list of financial institutions that are exploring the integration of digital currencies into their services.

Cryptocurrency payments for bills

Under this new partnership, Chase Bank customers can make payments using a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance Coin (BNB), as well as stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

This expanded payment option reflects the increasing acceptance of digital assets in mainstream finance.

While this development may seem like Chase Bank is fully embracing cryptocurrencies, it’s essential to clarify that the bank’s core stance on crypto has not shifted. FCF Pay processes these cryptocurrency payments on behalf of customers, but the final settlements with Chase Bank are made in fiat currency through an off-ramp solution.

This ensures that Chase Bank continues to operate within traditional financial frameworks.

Chase doesn’t directly accept crypto

Justin K. Page, the Communications VP for Chase Bank, emphasized that Chase does not directly accept cryptocurrencies for mortgage payments, loans, or credit cards. The bank’s official position remains unchanged, as it does not have an affiliation with FCF Pay. This distinction is crucial, as it clears any misconceptions about the bank’s stance on cryptocurrency acceptance.

Notably, Chase Bank’s foray into cryptocurrency payments follows the footsteps of other major financial institutions that have embraced blockchain technology. Earlier in 2023, JP Morgan Chase launched blockchain Euro payments, demonstrating its support for the adoption of blockchain technology.