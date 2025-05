Chase Chrisley is breaking his silence on his parents’ planned pardons.

“I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration,” the 28-year-old told the New York Post on Tuesday evening. “I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!”

President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office on Tuesday that he will be pardoning Chrisley’s parents, the imprisoned reality television couple Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The couple, known for their roles on the TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” was convicted in 2022 of defrauding banks of tens of millions of dollars.

During a weekslong federal trial that year, prosecutors said the couple conspired to defraud Atlanta-area banks of more than $36 million in personal loans, which they spent on luxury cars and travel, by submitting false bank statements and other records.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November 2022 after an Atlanta jury found him guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States. His wife was sentenced to seven years in prison for the same crimes.

The pair sought pardons from Trump in February, NBC News reported.

On Tuesday, Trump called Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, two of their children, from the Oval Office to tell them about his plans to pardon the couple.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean,” Trump said on the call. “We’ll try getting it done tomorrow, so give them — I don’t know them — but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”

A White House official told NBC News on Tuesday that Trump will most likely sign the pardons within 24 hours. A senior Bureau of Prisons official told NBC News Wednesday morning that the bureau has not yet received the pardon paperwork for either Chrisley.

White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in a statement that Trump is “always pleased to give well-deserving Americans a second chance, especially those who have been unfairly targeted and overly prosecuted by an unjust justice system.”

The announced pardons were among several contentious presidential clemencies in recent months.

Then-President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son Hunter Biden on federal gun and tax charges in December and pre-emptive pardons for other members of his family as he departed the presidency in January.

Soon after, Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 criminal defendants in connection with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Monday, Trump announced he was pardoning Scott Jenkins, a former sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia. Jenkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year for accepting over $75,000 in exchange for giving law enforcement authority to local businessmen, in addition to two undercover FBI agents.