There’s a party cliché that endures in pop culture: the guy who has had one too many, climbs up on a table and ends up dancing with a lampshade on his head. It’s a trope that dates back to the 1920s, popping up in everything from newspaper columns to sitcoms like I Love Lucy. The lampshade-on-the-head bit is shorthand for someone who’s lost all sense of self-awareness in pursuit of a laugh or attention.

And it’s a perfect metaphor for how brands sometimes behave.

In the quest to be seen as fun, relatable or in touch with the moment, some brands go too far. They chase TikTok trends that have nothing to do with their business. They use slang that doesn’t fit their voice. They turn solemn moments into sales events. Like the partygoer with the lampshade, they might get noticed for a moment — but not in the way they hoped.

So, how do you avoid being that brand? Here are a few lessons from the party scene:

1. Know your audience

The guy with the lampshade doesn’t realize everyone else is cringing. In his mind, he’s the life of the party. Brands can fall into the same trap when they try too hard to be funny or viral without thinking about how their audience will actually receive it.

Your brand isn’t at a party with your peers — it’s trying to earn the attention and trust of your customers. If they see you behaving in a way that feels desperate or out of touch, it can damage your credibility. Every tweet, video or ad should be run through a simple filter: “Will this resonate with our audience? Or will it make them roll their eyes?”

2. Stay in character

Every brand has a voice. A set of values. A personality. Think of your brand as a guest at the party. If you’re the calm, thoughtful one, suddenly jumping up to do the worm on the dance floor might feel … off.

The same applies to brand communication. If you’re a B2B SaaS platform known for data security, suddenly posting memes or jumping into social debates might confuse your audience. It’s not about being boring — it’s about being consistent. People trust brands that feel authentic. And authenticity comes from knowing who you are and sticking to it.

3. Don’t mistake attention for affection

One of the biggest pitfalls in modern branding is confusing virality with value. Sure, a silly post might rack up views. But what are you really gaining? More often than not, fleeting attention isn’t worth sacrificing long-term brand equity.

The goal isn’t to get everyone talking — it’s to get the right people to believe in you, buy from you and tell others. That comes from delivering consistently, speaking with clarity and showing up with purpose.

Attention for attention’s sake is like applause at a party — it feels good in the moment but is quickly forgotten. Brands need to build relationships, not punchlines. And that takes a strategic blend of relevance, timing and authenticity.

4. Timing matters

There’s a time for fun and a time for seriousness. The worst party moments happen when someone fails to read the room. Brands do this, too. Consider the brand that tweets a joke during a major crisis or posts a dance challenge in the middle of a tragedy.

Your brand should have emotional intelligence. Humor can be powerful, but only when it’s in good taste and good timing. Being tone-deaf not only undermines your message — it makes your audience question your values.

This is where having a clear brand compass pays off. When you understand your mission and values deeply, you’re more equipped to discern whether a moment is right for levity or for restraint. You don’t have to sit every trend out, but you should evaluate carefully: Does this moment elevate your voice or dilute it?

5. Restraint is a trust builder

There’s power in not doing what everyone else is doing. Just because all your competitors are jumping on a trend doesn’t mean you have to. In fact, doing less but doing it with thoughtfulness and intention can set you apart.

Restraint shows confidence. It tells your audience, “We know who we are. We don’t need to wear a lampshade to get your attention.”

In today’s marketing world, where content fatigue is real and audiences are bombarded constantly, being a voice of calm and clarity can be a brand differentiator. Sometimes, silence or a subtle statement speaks louder than a splashy campaign.

6. Humor isn’t off limits — just be smart about it

Some of the most memorable campaigns are playful, clever, and yes — even silly. But the humor works because it fits the brand. Think of Old Spice or Wendy’s snarky Twitter persona. These brands committed to a consistent character, and their audiences rewarded them for it.

If your brand voice allows for humor, go for it. Just make sure it’s humor that builds affinity, not confusion or cringe.

Humor also requires listening. What are your customers already laughing about? What in-jokes exist in your industry that you can play with respectfully? The best brand humor isn’t random — it’s deeply in tune with its audience.

Brand reputation is built in the quiet moments

The irony of the lampshade cliché is that it suggests the person wants to be remembered — but usually, they end up as a cautionary tale. Brands that make the same mistake may find themselves in the headlines for a day, but it won’t lead to loyalty.

Brand reputation is built in the small, consistent moments of clarity and care. In showing up when it matters. In knowing when to step back.

So, the next time your team is tempted to jump on a trend or make a splash just to get noticed, ask yourself: Is this on-brand? Is this for our audience, or our ego? Will this feel smart in a week, a month, a year?

If the answer feels fuzzy, it might be time to leave the lampshade on the lamp — and your brand’s dignity intact.