AMAZON Prime isn’t for another couple of days, but if you’ve been thinking of buying an Echo speaker, now is the time to buy.

The retailer has rolled out a wave of discounts across its range of smart speakers, including the cheap-and-cheerful Echo Flex, which has fallen from £24.99 to £9.99.

1 The Echo Flex is the cheapest of Amazon’s smart speakers and has been given a 60% price cut

The sky-high discount on Amazon’s cheapest Echo device is one of a huge number of device deals we’ve seen appear online in the last few days.

Interestingly, it’s available for all shoppers, not just Amazon Prime subscribers – though we imagine that will change when the two-day sale starts (Tuesday 10th October).

If you’re feeling a strong case of déjà vu, that’s because this is the second Prime Day sale Amazon has hosted this year.

Back in July, we saw thousands upon thousands of Prime-exclusive discounts heaped on everything from kitchen appliances to high-street fashion.

Now, with the follow-up Prime Big Deals Day event, subscribers to Amazon’s perks scheme can expect much of the same (call us cynical, but we think the retailer is trying to ensnare the Black Friday bargain-hunting crowd a month before the huge sale begins).

Amazon typically roll out its device deals a day or two before the sale kicks off, but for this event, it was an entire week early, with the first set of discounts on Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Fire TV streaming sticks appearing on Tuesday.

The Echo Flex is the smallest, humblest device in the range but at £9.99 (its lowest ever price), it’s an absolute steal.

It’s a simple device that plugs directly into a socket and sets you up the services of Alexa.

It might not have speakers good enough for music playback, but with Amazon’s voice assistant, the Flex can be used to set timers, compile shopping lists and relay the news and weather – for under a tenner, it packs serious punch.

That being said, anyone with music and podcasts on their mind should gravitate towards the enormous 60% drop on the latest generation of Echo Dot speaker, which has tumbled from £54.99 to £21.99.

Also on sale is the Echo Show range: smart speakers with a screen that can also be used for likes of YouTube and Netflix streaming to making Alexa-commanded video calls. (The ideal kitchen-top device when your hands are too busy making dinner, we’d say.)

Our general advice to all buyers is to never buy an Amazon smart device at full price, as they go on sale almost as regular as clockwork.

But it’s this time of year that we tend to see the best prices, and our guess is that the current offers across the Echo range won’t be beaten when Black Friday kicks off at the end of next month.

And if you’re not a Prime subscriber? Our advice is to jump on these deals sharpish: we’re pretty sure they’ll only be available to those signed up to Amazon’s perks scheme as of next Tuesday.

For a wider list of gadgets currently on sale, head to our Amazon device deals page.

Prime Day 2023: Live deals PRIME Day isn’t until next week (10th-11th October), but if you’re already bargain-hunting, there are still plenty of Amazon deals to check out. * If you click on a link in this boxout we will earn affiliate revenue Echo Dot, £21.99 (was £54.99) – buy here Ring Video Doorbell, £39.99 (was £59.99) – buy here Fire TV Stick, £29.99 (was £44.99) – buy here Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months free – sign up here Kindle Unlimited: 2 months for £3.99 (save 79%) – buy here Bissell ProHeat Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, £229 (save £100) – buy here Oral-B toothbrushes, from £25 (save up to 68%) – buy here BaByliss Straight and Curl Brilliance Hair Straightener, £54.50 (save 56%) – buy here If you haven’t signed up already, make sure you sign up here for the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – otherwise, you won’t be able to access the deals. We’ve rounded up more great offers here:

When the two-day sales madness begins, head to our best Amazon Prime Day deals page to see the cream of the crop.