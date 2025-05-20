Ido Gaver and Eran Kirshenboim, cofounders of Sweep. Sweep.

A New York startup that’s developed an agentic AI to help companies carry out their go-to-market operations has just raised $22.5 million in a Series B round led by Insight Partners.

Sweep’s AI automates go-to-market workflows that employees would otherwise do manually on customer relationship management platforms Salesforce and Hubspot.

The startup embeds its AI platform directly into Salesforce and Hubspot. Its AI can update Salesforce records, offer project pipeline updates by creating real-time alerts on Slack, and monitor and gather data across documents.

The startup, which launched in 2021, offered a tiered subscription model, with tiers based on the level of intelligence and automation that its customers need. Clients include Wix, HR startup HiBob, and NBC Sports.

Sweep’s cofounder and CEO, Ido Gaver, told Business Insider the round followed “strong revenue and customer growth.”

“In VC land, everyone’s talking about agentic AI, but under the surface, there’s growing skepticism. Investors are asking: Is this real? Is it hype? Does it actually deliver value? Most companies claim to be agentic, but very few can show it makes a difference for customers,” he said in an interview.

The Series B was led by software investment giant Insight Partners. Bessemer Venture Partners also participated.

“Agentic AI is the next foundational shift in enterprise software, and Sweep is helping define what that looks like,” said Jeff Horing, managing director at Insight Partners, in a statement accompanying the announcement of the fundraise.

The startup will use the money to expand its go-to-market team and grow its agentic layer across platforms like Marketo, Gaver told BI.

Check out the 14-slide pitch deck used to secure the fresh funding.

