Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is enjoying the success of his latest release OMG 2, has already moved on to his next project. The actor is currently shooting for his new film titled Sky Force in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, August 29, he was seen riding a bike on an open ground amid heavy security. A large crowd of fans also gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. We brought you exclusive info on that.

Here is another EXCLUSIVE on same film! Check out first ever pic of debutant Veer Pahariya from the shoot.

Debut Of Veer Pahariya With Sky Force, Check Out His First Look

Veer Pahariya is making his debut with Sky Force. He always been in news for his dating life for last few years and he comes from a political lineage. He was spotted shooting for the film and click pictures on the set.

Here is the look:

He can be seen with moustache and he plays a young soldier. Interestingly Akshay Kumar will be seen in extended cameo in the film.

Veer Pahariya, who was allegedly dating Sara Ali Khan before her debut, will also be making his debut with this movie. Sara Ali Khan will be playing one of the female leads in the film opposite her ex. Nimrit Kaur is also reportedly playing a female lead in the film alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Supporting Cast Of Sky Force

Soham Majumdar, the guy who played Shahid’s best friend in Kabir Singh will also be seen in the film.

Manish Choudhary, who is known for his roles in popular films and series like Rocket Singh and Aarya.

Rajat Kaul, the guy who played Raffe in the all time grosser Pathaan.

Abhishek Mahendru, the actor has done some webseries like State of Seige and Fixxer and also he is going to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s debut series Indian Police Force.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Performs Stunts On Bike In Sitapur For His Upcoming Film Sky Force, Videos Go Viral

Sky Force: A film based on the Indian Air Force

Sky Force is reportedly a film based on the Indian Air Force and its operations. The film is produced by Maddock Films and directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani. Akshay Kumar is yet to officially announce the film and reveal its cast and crew details. However, according to some sources, he will be sharing screen space with Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in the film.

The shooting of Sky Force is currently underway at the PAC Battalion in Sitapur, which has been converted into an air base for the movie. The actor arrived in Lucknow on August 24 and then flew to Sitapur for the shoot. A team of over 350 people had already set up the stage for the shoot since August 18.

