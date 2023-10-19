DISCOVER 10 bingo games that you can play on Sun Bingo in the Thursday morning session.

Thursday evenings might be dubbed date night, but what about Thursday mornings?

What are they known for?

Well, sounds like it’s time to dub it the bingo morning of the week.

Below is a showcase of some of the bingo on offer during the morning session at Sun Bingo.

These 10 games play out between 8am and midday.

Of course, a morning bingo session MUST be accompanied by a brew and biccy.

It’s Sun Bingo law.

All set? Brew and biccy ready? Let’s play bingo!

Brew

I’m representing the Sun Bingo brand with my bright red Sun Bingo mug!

This week, it’s a mug of Yorkshire Tea.

Biccy

It’s heart-shaped, homemade shortbread for me. The perfect dunking option.

Bingo

The morning session at Sun Bingo runs from 8am to midday every day of the week.

Most of the rooms are open and have prizes ready to be won.

This week, I’ve featured seven of the 12 bingo rooms that are open on Thursday mornings.

1

Game One: 10p Big Breakfast Bingo Link!

The ultimate treat for kids and adults alike is starting the day with a sugary breakfast.

So, let’s do just that! It’s a Thursday morning after all… At 8am, Candy Room is one of the rooms hosting this link game.

Players can use Free Tickets assigned to their account for this game, otherwise, tickets are 10p each up to a maximum of 72 tickets per player.

The other feature active for this game is Roll On; the numbers keep being called after the first full house is won, allowing more bingo players to get a cash prize!

Game Two: Rush Hour 2

Unlike the film that shares its name, this game isn’t set in Hong Kong.

Instead, this bingo adventure is set in our very own Rapid Room. This is the home of speed bingo.

Don’t worry, the numbers are autodabbed so you don’t have to try and track your (maximum of) 72 tickets for yourself.

It’s another chance to use Free Tickets. Make sure to be on the starting line for 8:30am.

Fancy another one?

Game Three: Choose Your Deal

One thing bingo fans will appreciate is the precise times that the games can start… like this 9:01:30am game in the Deal or No Deal Room.

With a minimum prize pot of £150, it’s a deal you won’t want to say Noel to…

The feature to watch out for is 2TG (2 to go), which means that anyone with just two numbers left on a bingo ticket when the full house is called can also claim a money prize.

Tickets are 15p each, individual players can buy up to 42 tickets.

Game Four: £40 Big Penny Breakfast!

This session is entering hobbit mode and enjoying a second breakfast.

Penny Press is the home of penny bingo at Sun Bingo. At 9:30am, this 1p game plays out, with a minimum pot of £50 to be won.

Players can buy up to 120 tickets each.

Like the first game of this session, players can use Free Tickets and the Roll On feature is enabled.

Game Five: Morning Bingolinx

Staying in the Penny Press, at 10am there’s another linked game.

This will play out in multiple room, but for the purpose of this showcase, I’ve selected Penny Press to be the host with the most.

Players can once again enjoy the Free Ticket and Roll On features. However, the tickets aren’t their usual penny cost.

Given that this is a linked game, the tickets are 10p each.

There’s a minimum requirement of six tickets and a maximum of 100 tickets per player.

It’s got the largest minimum prize pot of this session, which stands at £500.

Game Six: Erebus & Aether

Over half way through this session, it’s time for a visit to Ancient Greece.

Erebus and Aether are the gods of darkness and light, respectively. Their home is Mount Olympus… and the Age of the Gods Bingo room.

It’s another very precisely timed game, playing out at 10:27:30am. Tickets are 5p each, and players can buy up to 72 tickets.

The gifts from the gods for this game are the Free Tickets feature and the Arena of the Gods.

This is unique to the Age of the Gods room. At the end of the game, a panel showing nine coins will appear.

The full house winner must select coins until three of the same symbol appear.

The outcome determines how the full house prize is shared, ranging from 100% being shared among the community to 100% being given to the full house winner(s).

Game Seven: Lunch Roll On

Despite having already had two breakfasts, it’s another meal game on the cards.

Hey, bingo players dab hard, they work up an appetite! Might be time to turn our attention to what’s for lunch.

How about an 11am game in Cash Cave, fancy that?

The good timings keep rolling as this is another game with the Roll On feature ready to award additional full house cash prizes.

This game’s minimum prize pot is £155. Tickets are 15p each, and players may purchase up to 30 tickets.

Game Eight: 10p £30

Time to take a mid-morning jig over to the Emerald Isle. Make sure to be in the Rainbow Riches room for 11:16:30am sharp.

As well as the 2TG feature, this game has the Wishing Well bonus, which is unique to this room and enabled for most games.

When a player purchases at least five tickets, they can select a magic number.

If that number is called during the game, a gold coin is added to that player’s wishing well.

Once a player has 40 gold coins, they win a prize!

Game Nine: £100 Bingo Link!

We’ve come full circle back to a bingo link game in the Candy Room.

However, this one plays out at 11:30am. The minimum prize pot is £100 and tickets cost 10p (up to a maximum of 72 per player).

Alternatively, players may use Free Tickets credited to their account.

Game Ten: 10p Bingo!

Staying in the Candy Room, let’s indulge our bingo sweet tooth! This is an 11:55am game with a minimum prize pot of £50.

Players can buy up to 72 tickets each. It’s another chance to use Free Tickets.

As well as that, it’s got the exciting All Winners feature.

When you win a 1L, 2L or full house in a game with this feature, you receive six tickets to that day’s daily game in the All Winners Room.

You also get six tickets to the weekly game on Sunday.

Are you gonna bingo?

Just like that, the Thursday morning bingo session is over.

Fear not!

There’s plenty more where that came from.

This was a showcase of just some of the bingo available at Sun Bingo on a typical Thursday morning.

To check out the full bingo helping, head over to the Sun Bingo website and click on the “Bingo” tab.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any of the games you want to play?

You can pre-buy your tickets so that you’re in it to win it. Sign up to Sun Bingo today and start playing.

