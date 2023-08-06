For those of you looking to upgrade your current desk pad into something rad, check out this Back to the Future Part II Hoverboard desk pad! This is what the style was going to be in 2015!

Whenever I watch Back to the Future Part II I can’t help but laugh at how 80s the future was going to be! Now you can own a piece of that style and look at it every day!

The Hoverboard measures 31.5-inches long by 11.75-inches wide, and it even comes with a coaster! The desk pad is available for pre-order at Merchoid for $28.99.