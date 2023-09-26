Check your chump change now! The $1 coin that could be worth $3,000
- Numismatist finds error in $1 coin
- It dramatically increases their value
Australians have been urged to check their loose change with certain $1 coins worth a staggering $3,000
A sharp-eyed coin expert has revealed that a tiny error made by the Royal Australian Mint in the production of a batch of common coins has increased their value by 3000 times.
Perth-based numismatist Joel Kandiah revealed the flaw on his popular thehistoryofmoney TikTok account.
As a result of the mistake made by the Canberra mint thousands of $1 coins could be worth up to $3000.
The mint used the ‘heads’ template meant for 10c coins instead of for $1 coins.
The different between a regular $1 and the ‘mule’ coins is that the latter has a ‘pronounced double rim around the obverse of the coin’.