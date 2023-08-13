Sales of Graham Norton’s wine are fizzing as drinkers increasingly seek out celebrity alcohol brands.

The TV host’s GN label, which he launched a decade ago, sold more than 3.7million bottles last year, according to its New Zealand maker Invivo.

The firm had to buy more vineyards this year to meet demand.

Sales over the ten years Norton’s wine has been on sale are expected to hit 20million bottles by the end of December.

He said: ‘I don’t just put my name to the wines, I’m so involved and love being part of the process.’

But the 60-year-old, who serves his wine on his chat show, faces competition from other celebrities.

The fastest-growing alcohol brand last year was said to be Kylie Minogue’s own wine – launched three years ago – with sales of four million bottles.