Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw at Stamford Bridge as both sides delivered a prime example of why they are doing battle over £110m Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Liverpool agreed a British record deal for Caicedo but the player’s preference means he is likely to complete a move to Chelsea.
A highly entertaining encounter showcased the attacking quality of both sides while the defensive deficiencies illustrated why Caicedo has become a prized target.
Liverpool dominated the early stages, Mohamed Salah striking the bar before the Egypt forward delivered a stunning pass for Luis Diaz to slide home the opening goal after 18 minutes.
Chelsea, in their first Premier League game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, rallied and drew level with an equaliser from new signing Axel Disasi, who scored from six yards after Liverpool failed to clear a set-piece.
Both sides had further chances – with Liverpool keeper Alisson saving well from Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Jackson – but neither side could find a winner.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 31Sánchez
- 2Disasi
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Colwill
- 24JamesSubstituted forGustoat 76′minutes
- 8FernándezBooked at 32mins
- 23Gallagher
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forUgochukwuat 90′minutes
- 7SterlingSubstituted forMudrykat 81′minutes
- 17ChukwuemekaBooked at 4minsSubstituted forMaatsenat 81′minutes
- 15JacksonBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 3Cucurella
- 10Mudryk
- 11Madueke
- 16Ugochukwu
- 20Nascimento dos Santos
- 27Gusto
- 29Maatsen
- 37Burstow
- 47Bergström
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 68mins
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 8Szoboszlai
- 10Mac AllisterBooked at 89mins
- 18GakpoSubstituted forJonesat 66′minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 77′minutes
- 20JotaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forNúñezat 66′minutes
- 7DíazSubstituted forDoakat 77′minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 9Núñez
- 17Jones
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 32Matip
- 50Doak
- 53McConnell
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 40,096
Live Text
-
Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.
-
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.
-
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lesley Ugochukwu.
-
Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
-
Offside, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Dominik Szoboszlai is caught offside.
-
Substitution, Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Ben Chilwell.
-
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.
-
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
-
Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
-
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
-
Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
-
Malo Gusto (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).
-
Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.
-
Substitution, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces Raheem Sterling.
-
Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Carney Chukwuemeka.
-
Offside, Liverpool. Andy Robertson tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.