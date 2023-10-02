Chelsea newcomer Mia Fishel said it was a “dream come true” to score on her debut as her side began their title defence with an entertaining derby victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
American forward Fishel, who moved to London from Mexican club Tigres this summer, headed home on 28 minutes from Niamh Charles’ inch-perfect cross into the box.
“I’m playing for my dream club with these players. I’ve been here a month and I’m excited,” Fishel told Sky Sports.
“I had no doubts about starting and that’s kudos to Emma [Hayes] and the team for making me feel welcome.
“The intensity is different from the Mexican league. We don’t get a lot of time on the field. Take more than two touches here and you’re going to get smashed, that’s the major difference.”
Lauren James poked in following a scramble in the area six minutes after half-time to double Chelsea’s lead on the opening day of the Women’s Super League season.
Replays showed the ball had crossed the line when Guro Reiten bundled in but, in the absence of goalline technology, the Blues had to come again and James made sure by steering in a close-range volley.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said it is “embarrassing” that Reiten’s goal was not given when “everyone in the stadium knows it has gone in”.
“I want to know why we are not investing in it,” she told Sky Sports. “Yes there is always room for human error but that is what VAR should be there for.
“I said to the fourth official, ‘I bet you are glad that James scored straight away’.
“If this is the top level of football, the Premier League of women’s football, we need to have VAR in all games.”
Tottenham pulled one back in the 76th minute when Martha Thomas pounced on a Zecira Musovic blunder, but could not find an equaliser despite piling the pressure on the home side.
Chelsea were without star striker Sam Kerr but England midfielder Fran Kirby came on as a substitute to make her first appearance since February, having missed the World Cup through injury.
Hayes’ side are going for an unprecedented fifth consecutive WSL title.
A new-look Tottenham started the match well with forward Thomas, who joined from Manchester United this summer, looking lively.
She produced a good save from Musovic just before half-time and had a reasonable penalty claim when Millie Bright brought her down in the area.
But Chelsea showed why they remain title favourites with a high-tempo approach and enviable squad depth.
James was always keen to drive into the area and saw two efforts from around the box flash wide before hammering another off the bar. Substitute Jelena Cankovic also had a goal chalked off for offside.
Molly Bartrip then had to clear a Jess Carter flick from a corner off the line, while Reiten, the WSL’s top assist maker last season, was a constant threat around the 18-yard box.
New Spurs manager Robert Vilahamn spoke before the season about wanting to play “offensive” football and, after a disappointing ninth-place finish last season, this team look to have already made great strides under the Swede.
Grace Clinton saw a curled effort saved well and when Musovic could not get another of the midfielder’s powerful shots under control, Thomas was alert to slot home.
Spurs pursued an equaliser, with Thomas again going close and Jessica Naz driving a low effort that was palmed away by Swedish keeper Musovic.
Fishel and James take centre stage in Kerr absence
In recent years, the image of the net bulging thanks to a Kerr moment of brilliance has become synonymous with Chelsea’s trophy-winning exploits.
Hayes’ side have won six WSL titles in the last eight years and added five FA Cups and two Continental Cups in the same period.
Having scored more than 25 goals across all competitions in each of the last three seasons, Australian Kerr has played a major part in their recent success.
But she picked up an injury during this summer’s World Cup in her home nation and Hayes said on Friday the forward is “a little behind” in her recovery.
In her absence, 22-year-old Fishel stepped up and, while it was not Chelsea’s best performance and the American forward will need time to settle, she looks to be the latest solid addition to the impressive squad.
England international James looked to have put any World Cup lethargy behind her and combined well with Fishel in what could prove to be the latest destructive Chelsea partnership.
Chelsea boss Hayes said the pair have “gelled quickly” but still have work to do.
“They are going to be watching a lot of tapes this week. There were things I wasn’t happy with in the first half – not in possession, out of possession,” she said.
“But, a brilliant debut from Mia and the connection with Lauren was there to see throughout.
“She was a bit out of the game for the first 15-20 minutes but when she did feel her way into it, her connection with Lauren was excellent.”
Hayes did, however, say she was “disappointed” with the performance at times and that she would look forward to a week of training before facing Manchester City next week.
“I thought it was laboured first half,” she said. “But that is normal after an international break. It is hard to get into that rhythm – those connections take time to build.
“I am disappointed with it because I expect us to have more control even when we don’t get that third goal in a game.
“But we haven’t had a lot of time training and that is why you have seen a mixed bag of performances.”
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musovic
- 18MjeldeSubstituted forCankovicat 84′minutes
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 21Charles
- 5Ingle
- 6NüskenSubstituted forLeupolzat 59′minutes
- 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forKirbyat 58′minutes
- 10JamesSubstituted forLawrenceat 77′minutes
- 11ReitenSubstituted forFlemingat 77′minutes
- 2Fishel
Substitutes
- 3Nouwen
- 8Leupolz
- 12Lawrence
- 14Kirby
- 15Périsset
- 17Fleming
- 26Buchanan
- 28Cankovic
- 30Berger
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Spencer
- 15James
- 21Bühler
- 5Bartrip
- 29Neville
- 20AhtinenSubstituted forAleat 61′minutes
- 24SpenceBooked at 30minsSubstituted forNazat 61′minutes
- 25Summanen
- 14Bizet IldhusøySubstituted forAyaneat 72′minutes
- 17Thomas
- 8ClintonSubstituted forGrahamat 90+2′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Votíková
- 3Zadorsky
- 4Turner
- 7Naz
- 12Percival
- 13Ale
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
- 26Pearse
- Referee:
- James Bell
- Attendance:
- 14,776
Live Text
-
Match ends, Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
-
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1.
-
Foul by Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women).
-
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Kit Graham replaces Grace Clinton.
-
Attempt missed. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
-
Offside, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic tries a through ball, but Mia Fishel is caught offside.
-
Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fran Kirby.
-
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jelena Cankovic replaces Maren Mjelde.
-
Attempt saved. Angharad James (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.
-
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.
-
Attempt saved. Jessica Naz (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
-
Attempt missed. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ashleigh Neville.
-
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Chelsea Women).
-
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Ashley Lawrence replaces Lauren James.
-
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Jessie Fleming replaces Guro Reiten.
-
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1. Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
-
Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angharad James.
-
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.