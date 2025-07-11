Chelsea FC can secure another trophy Sunday, and they made sure to poke fun at the only club to beat them on their road to the Club World Cup final.

Back in the group stage of the competition, Brazilian side Flamengo stunningly defeated Chelsea 3-1. Flamengo’s social media account proceeded to troll Chelsea multiple times, including one post with the score graphic and the caption “Easy win against London Blue!”

Another post that went viral included Flamengo defender Danilo, who scored the go-ahead goal against the London side, cupping his ears with the caption “Where did the Chelsea fans go?” and an ant emoji.

Chelsea didn’t forget about the pettiness. They returned the favor Wednesday, responding that their fans were off to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the final. In contrast, Flamengo bowed out in the round of 16 to Bayern Munich.

To New York for the Club World Cup final. https://t.co/KGpRHTOvuU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 9, 2025

Chelsea will face UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final. PSG are looking to win their fourth trophy of the season and coming off an impressive 4-0 victory over Real Madrid.

The winner of the inaugural Club World Cup final will earn a $40 million prize. The winning team will also don a new champions badge on its jerseys for the next four years.