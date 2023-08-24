Mauricio Pochettino has not won either of his first two outings as Blues boss even despite promising moments and a defeat to a newly-promoted Hatters side would pile the pressure on.

Even at this early stage of the season, the Blues simply have to win. The optics of losing to Luton, with all due respect to Rob Edwards and his team, are hardly worth considering.

The Hatters have not played since their opening weekend defeat to Brighton but have little to lose on their trip to west London.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Luton is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off time on Friday 25 August, 2023.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Luton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Chelsea vs Luton team news

Chelsea have racked up a nine-man injury list ahead of the game, with Mykhailo Mudryk the latest to be struck down.

Carney Chukwuemeka will miss the next six weeks of action after suffering a knee injury during the loss to West Ham, joining the likes of Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja on the treatment table.

For Luton, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts aren’t available following ankle injuries picked up in pre-season. Gabe Osho and Reece Burke are also ruled out. Tim Krul could make his debut but Luke Freeman has now left the club.

Blow: Chukwuemeka underwent surgery on a knee injury picked up against West Ham / Action Images via Reuters

The Blues are far from perfect but surely have enough to beat Luton, spirited and well-organised as they may be.

If they don’t, there are some serious issues afoot.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 19

Draws: 12

Luton wins: 14

Chelsea vs Luton latest odds

Chelsea to win: 2/9

Draw: 11/2

Luton to win: 13/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.