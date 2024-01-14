Share with fellow dog lovers!

Comedian Chelsea Handler, who tickled fans’ collective funny bone for years as the host of the late-night talk show Chelsea Lately, was tickled pink to introduce her Instagram followers to her new fur baby, an eight-month-old rescue Chow Chow dubbed Doug!

Since stepping into the spotlight Handler has been a pet parent to several rescue dogs, among them:

Tammy

A rescue Chow who lived with the comedian for two years before she crossed Rainbow Bridge in 2017, Handler paid tribute to her tail-wagging chum, who was often affectionately called Bear, by writing: “Dogs give you something you never knew was missing. I love you, bear. Thanks for being such a girl I will get another dog that needs a home and it will remind me every day how much I miss you.”

Chunk

The charismatic Chow/German Shepherd was nine years old when his famous pet parent adopted him from a kill shelter in 2009.

A fan favorite with 170,000 followers on his social media accounts, Chunk also gained fame by striking a pose with the TV personality for the cover of Handler’s book Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang.

Bert and Bernice

Chelsea Handler’s affection for Chows continued when she welcomed this rescued brother and sister duo into her heart and home in 2018.

A pal to all with paws, over the years Chelsea Handler has shown her support for the Beagle Freedom Project, an organization that has rescued thousands of animals who have been subjected to laboratory experiments.

The funny lady also joined forces with crooner Michael Buble and rapper Snoop Dogg to become a partner in Dog for Dog dog food, which has donated more than 1.4 million pounds of dog food to animal shelters since its start in 2010.

