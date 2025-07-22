Chelsea are closely monitoring Alejandro Garnacho’s situation at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN, but signing the winger would depend on players first departing Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson would likely need to be offloaded, ESPN sources said, even though United have lowered their required transfer fee from £70 million ($81m) to £40m ($46m).

Sources have told ESPN that Garnacho will be left out of United’s preseason tour of the United States alongside Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho as he is not in coach Ruben Amorim’s plans for the new season.

Aston Villa and several Saudi Pro League clubs are also interested in his signature.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery sees Garnacho as a useful player for his style of play, however a source has told ESPN that Garnacho would prefer to sign for a team in the Champions League.

Sources have told ESPN that Garnacho’s priority would be to stay in the Premier League and he remains in England as he awaits to resolve his future.

Chelsea previously made an approach for the winger in January and have since kept tabs on his situation.

Information from ESPN’s James Olley contributed to this report.