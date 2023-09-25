Mauricio Pochettino said his Chelsea players need to “grow up” as a team after they were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Aston Villa to fall to their third loss of the season.

The game turned with the sending-off of Malo Gusto after 58 minutes when the score was still 0-0.

His challenge on Lucas Digne was late and caught the Villa defender on the ankle, and after a pitchside VAR review referee Jarred Gillett upgraded the initial yellow card to a red for dangerous play.

Pochettino refused to blame Gusto’s challenge for the defeat and instead suggested his squad needs to “grow up”.