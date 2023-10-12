MYKHAILO MUDRYK had a brutal response to an Arsenal fan who trolled him seconds after asking for a selfie.

Despite failing to hit the ground running for Chelsea, the Ukraine international is still a popular figure among young footie fans.

One such fan recently managed to nab the winger for a snap – after which he decided to troll him.

The Ukrainian Gunners fan said: “North London is red.”

A perplexed Mudryk, who was on Arsenal’s wishlist before his £88.5million move to Stamford Bridge, couldn’t quite believe the jibe.

He then replied: “Why [are] you asking for a photo then?”

Footage of the exchange went viral, prompting a received a slew of comments on social media platform X.

One viewer said: “You shouldn’t be asking for a photo if London is red.”

Another said: “Don’t mess with Mudryk.”

And another said: “That’s a good reply. “Why ask for the photo then?”

One remarked: “Man with a savage response.”

Another chimed in: “I love this guy.”

One Chelsea fan said: “We’ve got a fighter in him.”

Another of the Stamford Bridge faithful said: “Good response Mykhailo!

“Time to smoke them next Saturday.”

Mudryk has struggled to adapt to the rigorous demands of the Premier League since his January move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 22-year-old has only found the back of the net ONCE in 25 appearances, in which he’s only provided two assists.

Mudryk and Chelsea team-mates will be back in action on Saturday, welcoming London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge.