Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs interested in Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, a source has told ESPN.

Sterling has two years remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and ESPN sources said Chelsea have set a £20 million ($27m) asking price on a deal for the 30-year-old.

He has been training at Cobham since last week after being omitted from the Chelsea squad that won the Club World Cup in the United States.

Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal but endured a difficult campaign, making 17 Premier League appearances registering two assists and no goals.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca made Sterling part of his infamous “bomb squad” — a group of players training away from the first team and told they have no future at the club — prior to his deadline day switch to Arsenal.

The majority of Chelsea’s squad are currently on holiday after their Club World Cup triumph, but the ESPN source said Sterling is back working and focused on the new season ahead.

No specific proposal has been discussed with Sterling as yet but Juventus and Leverkusen are considered prominent among his potential options.