Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

32 min: Another Fulham blockage: Palmer looks for Sterling and Enzo but again, the space is squeezed. The Fulham fans, the A3 massive, are making themselves heard in the Shed End.

30 min: I’ve received a sighting of Dua Lipa at the Bridge, by the way. There’s your headline/photo opp.

28 min: Enzo loses the ball but wins it back from Jimenez, and then Enzo sets up Palmer for a shot that’s blocked. Fulham’s defenders are getting in the way so far.

26 min: Close! Harry Wilson, coming off the back post, gets on the end of a Robinson cross after Willian’s pass. Petrovic reads it well.

25 min: Talking of football, Cole Palmer’s corner is aimed at Gusto but cleared. That sets up a Fulham attack which, on its second phase, sees Pereira shoot and Petrovic make an easy save.

23 min: The flash mob tomfoolery continues. Good thing the team is doing so well. Otherwise, you might say this is a distraction that reflects a lack of focus on football.

22 min: Charlie Bird on tournament signings: “The one that sticks in my mind is West Ham signing Gary Breen because he kept Raul quiet for one game. Calamatous does not even begin to describe his time with us topped off with a comedic display of ineptitude during an utter pasting by Man U.” Remember when Gary Breen was linked with Barcelona?

21 min: Fernandez still prominent, and he digs out a cross to Broja, who heads wide. Better from Chelsea.

19 min: Harry Wilson is down, having taken a knock from Levi Colwill. Meanwhile, that promised Fulham counter almost happens but Thiago Silva reads it so well. He’s all class, isn’t he?

18 min: Rick Harris is full of optimism. And why not? “Chelsea could leap up the table to seventh if they win by 3 clear goals and as they have won 3 out of their last 4 league outings I think there is reason for some optimism at the Bridge today for Blues fans. The PL this season is far more competitive and I think we need to take this into account when criticising so called ‘top teams’ who are ‘underperforming’. I don’t think top 4 is out of reach for Chelsea if they can bring in a new striker, but not sure who they could sign under FFP rules who could make a difference.”

16 min: Dua Lipa yet to be spotted at the Bridge, former home of a football club. Meanwhile, Ryan Bablel has been spotted in the Fulham end.

14 min: Some desperate Fulham defending now. A ball to Sterling to Disasi is cut out. Malo Gusto appears on the overlap, too. Chelsea can commit men forward as Fulham are staying back in numbers. We await a counter.

13 min: Enzo, as we shall call him, is seeing plenty of the ball. No hiding place for him today.

11 min: Fulham are shaping up well, as in holding their shape. Tosin heads away as Broja is edged wide. The ball comes to Enzo, who shoots but another good block. Enzo again attempts a ball through and Tosin again reads it well. Chelsea are pouring forward.

9 min: Fernandez drops deep to be playmaker. It hasn’t quite happened for him at Chelsea, has it? It’s been 12 months now. He was so so good at Qatar 2022 but may soon be the object lesson of never signing a player off a good tournament. See also Amrabat at Manchester United.

7 min: Fulham at last in the Chelsea half. Chelsea defending deep, as they must when Thiago’s in the team. He’s irreplaceable but perhaps problematic, too. Updated at 07.39 EST

6 min: Chelsea counter, but when the ball is squared for Enzo Fernandez, Cairney is braver and Enzo goes down heavily. Is he hurt? Hurt pride more like.

5 min: Thiago Silva getting time on the ball to bring it out. Fulham looking to the spaces behind him. No high press just yet. We’re told Thiago is Chelsea’s oldest ever outfield player. Next oldest. Er, Graham Rix.

3 min: Cole Palmer will take the free-kick. Gallagher also shapes up for it. Palmer’s kick is too shallow in angle and headed away cleanly.

2 min: Ball aimed for Broja, but cleared. Kenny Tete gets back to defend and a foul on Sterling is called.

1 min: And away we go. Willian, by the way, was applauded by the Chelsea fans. He did a decent job for them. And at Fulham he looks like his old Chelsea self. Chelsea get it underway, with Axel Disasi playing it around the back before Thiago Silva takes it forward. Cole Palmer in action, watched by former Blues favourite Willian. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters Updated at 07.36 EST

The teams are in the tunnel and Harry J and the All Stars is playing out loud. Conor Gallagher, subject of transfer speculation leads out Chelsea. Tom Cairney does the honours for Fulham.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to TNT Sports: “We know that we are going to face a very good side like Fulham, they played very good against Liverpool. Of course it will be tough, we need to deserve to win, we need to perform. We were disappointed after the Middlesbrough defeat but we need to change the mentality and approach the game differently.”

Done deal: Chelsea’s David Datro Fofana, 21, has joined Burnley on loan for the rest of the season. He was previously at Union Berlin. We’re pleased to confirm the signing of forward David Datro Fofana who joins on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season 📝 The 21-year-old Ivory Coast international becomes Vincent Kompany’s first signing of the January transfer window 🇨🇮 Welcome to Burnley, David 👏 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 13, 2024

Nkunku has looked great when he’s played for Chelsea. But that’s not very often and the rest of the forward line has struggled, to say the least. Good luck finding a striker in January.

Ahead of this one, and considering the continental competitions taking place, here’s out weekend digest.

For Fulham, Harrison Reed took a knock at Anfield and is benched in favour of Tom Cairney. Kenny Tete replaces Timothy Castagne at left-back and Harry Wilson starts ahead of Bobby De Cordova-Reid. That’s an attacking lineup.

Armando Broja, benched at Middlesbrough, leads the attack for Chelsea. Cole Palmer, false No 9 up on Teesside will play out wide. Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are subs. No Romeo Lavia or Christopher Nkunku.

Table of Contents Toggle The teams

Preamble The teams Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Sterling, Palmer, Gallagher, Broja. Subs: Badiashile, Mudryk, Madueke, Bettinelli, Chukwuemeka, Chilwell, Deivid Washington, Gilchrist, Bergstrom. Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Jimenez. Subs: Rodak, Reed, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Castagne, Lukic, Vinicius, Francois, Rodrigo Muniz. Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire) Updated at 06.35 EST

Hopefully, Poch and Caicedo have now worked out that Brighton did not play Middlesbrough last season. Or that Boro have not beaten a Premier League team this season or last. Pochettino: “Other Premier League teams have lost to Middlesbrough. Moises Caicedo was telling me, ‘oh, last season we lost at Middlesbrough with Brighton’. A lot of Premier League teams when they play there, they lose.” — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) January 12, 2024