89 mins: Chelsea sub – James goes off to a standing ovation, to be replaced by another club legend, Fran Kirby.

88 mins: Chelsea had begun to look the likelier side again in fairness, but United will be ruing those spurned chances earlier in the half.

83 mins: Williams and Parris rough up Cuthbert, conceding a free-kick. Reiten’s delivery is headed clear by Parris but only to Leopolz, whose shot is deflected for a corner. United clear it.

81 mins: United sub – the dangerous Rachel Williams on for Toone, this could get interesting.

80 mins: Kaneryd gets clear down the right but her ball in is too close for Earps, who gathers.

78 mins: Kaneryd catches the lively Blundell on the shin, Marc Skinner screams for a card, but doesn’t get one. It’s a free-kick though … that Chelsea clear.

77 mins: Chelsea sub: Carter for Buchanan Updated at 09.10 EST

76 mins: As I was typing about that penalty shout, United’s Nikkita Parris was shown a yellow card. It’s getting spicy our there.

75 mins: Big United penalty shout, Galron muscles past Lawrence and two defenders to get inside the box, she tumbles under Lawrence’s recovery challenge but probably not enough in it to be a foul. But we’ve all seen them given … Updated at 09.06 EST

74 mins: Chelsea are beginning to play with a bit more flair again now though and Kaneryd and Reiten revive their first-half give-and-gos on the right but United clear the resultant cross.

72 mins: United’s defenders get in each other’s way inside the box, yielding possession and a chance for James on the left, which is blocked by Riviere. That would have been a goal in the first half but United are so much more competitive now Updated at 09.03 EST

71 mins: Geyse continues to be a muscular, skillful handful on the United left but this time her low ball in for Toone isn’t strong enough and Chelsea clear.

69 mins: United subs: Parris for Garcia, a like for like swap; and Naalsund is on for the goalscorer, Ladd

66 mins: Hampton goes down and requests treatment, prompting chants of “same old Chelsea, always cheating” from the away end, somewhat harshly. I think she hurt herself blocking from Ladd in that double chance. She’s good to stay on though.

64 mins: Post! Kaneryd wins a corner on the right; from it, James sends a probing deep cross from the right that Bjorn heads against the post.

63 mins: This is a properly exciting full-blooded match now, as Lawrence dispossesses Galton, who chases back to win it back near the right by-line, but Chelsea regain the ball and Leopolz crosses for Reiten who heads over. Leah Galton is crowded out by the Chelsea midfield. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images Updated at 09.06 EST

59 mins: James goes straight down the other end, twists and turns in the box, but her shot is deflected into the side netting. The corner comes to nothing.

58 mins: How did United not score? Garcia got clear inside the box on the right but delaued a fraction, saw her shot blocked, then Ladd did likewise on the edge of the six-yard box. Good defending from Hampton but United should be level.

56 mins: Blundell and Riviere getting forward from full-back more is making a big difference for United now, as the visitors continue to enjoy more of the play, and in more dangerous areas.

54 mins: Chelsea substitution – Nusken is on now, replacing a tiring Fishel, meaning James will move forward into the No 9 role

53 mins: The pattern of the closing minutes of the first half is being replicated here. Erin Cuthbert tangles with Ella Toone early in the second half at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA Updated at 08.48 EST

52 mins: United chances! Some lovely linkup play between Blundell and Geyse feeds Toone whose shot is blocked at the last, but the Reds come again and Garcia gets some space on the right but fires wide.

50 mins: Man Utd booking: Ladd rakes her studs into the back of, I think, Cuthbert’s ankle and is booked Updated at 08.41 EST

49 mins: Garcia seizes possession in midfield, powers forward and feeds Geyse to her left but her danger is snuffed out with a decent tackle this time.

49 mins: Toone looks OK to continue, as United control possession for the moment.

47 mins: Blundell forges down the left, winning a throw by the corner, but Ella Toone looks to have twisted something in the challenge with Leupolz that fed Blundell. Toone needs treatment. Updated at 08.38 EST

Peep! United get us back under way. There was some sub confusion, with Nusken getting stripped and ready to come on as sub for Chelsea but then told to sit down again.

Some scores on the doors elsewhere: in the women’s Championship, Charlton lead Blackburn 2-0, Lewes lead Durham 1-0 and in the men’s Championship Leeds and Preston are still drawing 1-1. And in the men’s Prem, Rob Smyth is talking you through this:

In the away end, a United fan is holding up a “Skinner out” placard. Dissent and Manchester United are rarely strangers these days.

Half-time: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United Well, we’ve got ourselves a game. Chelsea looked embarrassingly dominant for half an hour but gradually the visitors began to grow in confidence and pressure, got a goal, and suddenly the game is in the balance. I’m off for a poached egg on toast – see you in a bit. Updated at 08.21 EST

45+3 mins: …It’s wasted. Reiten’s delivery is tricky, and headed clear but Kaneryd squanders the chance, half-volleying wide and high

45+2 mins: United are suddenly competing everywhere, Riviere getting stuck in with a decent challenge on the right, but they then concede a needless corner …

45 mins: Chelsea suddenly don’t look so imperious, as Galton raids into the area again but this time Chelsea clear. United come again through Geyse, who suddenly looks the most dangerous player on the pitch. Her cross from the right for Galton is eventually well claimed by Hampton though. Three additional minutes loom

Goal! Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd (Ladd 43) 41 mins: Some green shoots for United as a decent counter sees Ladd feed Toone on the left but Chelsea smother it out again but United come again, and Geyse does brilliantly on the right, gets to the byline, pulls it. back for Garcia. Buchanan blocks her shot but Ladd follows up emphatically. Game on? Hayley Ladd pulls back a vital goal back for the away side just before half-time. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images Updated at 08.20 EST

39 mins: Another United shot on target! This from Garcia in a central area but her firm effort goes straight into Hampton’s midriff.