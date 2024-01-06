Chelsea have won the FA Cup eight times, same as Liverpool and Tottenham. Seven of those wins have been since 1997, and for all the greater glory in the Premier and Champions Leagues, this is the trophy they have lifted the most since their ambition went skyward in the mid-1990s.

Those seven FA Cups were won by seven different managers (a bonus point if you get the man who won their first FA Cup back in the day), and Mauricio Pochettino is the latest to attempt to join the list. Today should be a comfortable win against a Preston side who are in freefall after a spectacular start to the season. Although in this competition there are no guarantees, not even when you’re FA Cup royalty.