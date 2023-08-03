Chelsea finish their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago tonight. Mauricio Pochettino has already lifted his first trophy as Blues boss after his side triumphed in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, raising hope that a big bounce-back season is to come at Stamford Bridge.

Clearly, Pochettino will be keen for supporters not to get too carried away at this early stage. There is little doubt that his side remain a work in progress, particularly with their top transfer target in Moises Caicedo yet to be signed. Still, the likes of new signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have looked impressive in pre-season after their summer moves.

Dortmund are likely to provide a stern test for Chelsea tonight. They may have lost Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid but managed to overcome Manchester United earlier this week, proving there is life after the England international. Follow Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Soldier Field!