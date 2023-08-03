Chelsea finish their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago tonight. Mauricio Pochettino has already lifted his first trophy as Blues boss after his side triumphed in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, raising hope that a big bounce-back season is to come at Stamford Bridge.
Clearly, Pochettino will be keen for supporters not to get too carried away at this early stage. There is little doubt that his side remain a work in progress, particularly with their top transfer target in Moises Caicedo yet to be signed. Still, the likes of new signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have looked impressive in pre-season after their summer moves.
Dortmund are likely to provide a stern test for Chelsea tonight. They may have lost Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid but managed to overcome Manchester United earlier this week, proving there is life after the England international. Follow Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella at Soldier Field!
Noni Madueke misses out through injury but Lesley Ugochukwu is amongst the substitutes and could make his debut.
Chelsea have effectively named their strongest team of pre-season in their final match against Dortmund. It looks like an XI that could face Liverpool in the opening Premier League match in 10 days.
Meyer; Ryerson, Hummels, Sule, Bensebaini, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Males, Reus, Adeyemi, Moukoko
Subs: Kirsch, Nmecha, Haller, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Can, Pohlmann, Bueno, Papadopoulos, Bamba, Bueno, Blank
Kepa; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka; Nkunku, Jackson; Sterling
Subs: Slonina, Bergstrom, Chalobah, Humphreys, Cucurella, Gusto, Maatsen, Santos, Ugochukwu, Casadei, Angelo, Moreira, Hall, Mudryk
Some confusion about when this match actually kicks off. It was billed as a 7.30pm start but could actually be 8pm as Chelsea and Dortmund are still not warming up and we haven’t had team news.
Ed Sheeran did a concert at Soldier Field over the weekend with the audience allowed on the pitch. It shows as it looks in poor condition for Chelsea versus Dortmund. The players are taking a good look at what they are about to run out on as staff water the grass with a hose rather than a sprinkler system.
Roy Hodgson admits that Crystal Palace face a “fight” to keep Michael Olise at the club this summer.
The Frenchman has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester City, while Paris Saint-Germain have considered a move after the departure of Lionel Messi.
Arsenal have previously held an interest in the 21-year-old, who moved to Palace from Reading in the summer of 2021.
Chelsea have made Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez their primary target to compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The 25-year-old is being lined up this summer as someone capable of either becoming Mauricio Pochettino’s new No1 or else pushing current first-choice Kepa to improve his performance level.
Sanchez has the recommendation of Ben Roberts, who was Chelsea’s goalkeeper coach under former boss Graham Potter last season but is now in a wider management role in goalkeeping at Stamford Bridge.
Mauricio Pochettino experimented with Christopher Nkunku in a different role and bloodied a new midfield partnership as Chelsea won the Premier League Summer Series.
The Blues have been excellent throughout pre-season under their new manager, and secured silverware on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Fulham in Washington DC.
Nkunku and Thiago Silva’s first-half goals beat Marco Silva’s side, who were poor across the full 90 minutes in the United States capital.
Chelsea have completed the signing of Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes for £23.2million.
The promising French midfielder, 19, has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that, joining up with Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on their pre-season tour of the USA, which concludes with a final friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago on Wednesday night.
“We’re delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea. He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1,” said Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.
