Substitute Noni Madueke saved Chelsea from yet another disappointing result by scoring the late penalty that clinched a much-needed victory over Crystal Palace.

Chelsea looked set to finish their final home game of 2023 amid even more frustration, but the introduction of Madueke, who started his career at Palace, proved to be the turning point.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson may well be frustrated with the intervention of Var again, as Eberechi Eze was ruled to have brought down Madueke with an outstretched leg after referee Michael Salisbury had initially allowed play to continue.

But Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino will not care whether or not his side received a helping hand from technology, given the way 2023 has gone for the club and the fact his team were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve.

Just as he was against Wolves, Pochettino was booked in the closing stages of this game, but at least Chelsea escaped with a win, thanks to Madueke’s 89th-minute penalty, after letting Palace back into the game.

Chelsea should have gone in at the break comfortably ahead, but once again shot themselves in the foot by gifting Palace a goal on the stroke of half-time.

For all Pochettino might have been encouraged by some of the link up play involving Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, who opened the scoring, and Nicolas Jackson, he was fuming with his defenders.

At one point in the first half, Pochettino chased his players down the touchline as they dawdled over taking a free-kick. They had all switched off, just as they did for Michael Olise’s equalising goal.

Pochettino was angry with the fact his players repeatedly gave up the opportunity to take the ball away from danger and finished second best in 50/50 challenges.

Chris Richards produced the kind of full-blooded challenge former defender Pochettino would have been proud of to beat Ian Maatsen to the ball with time running out at the end of the first half. Jordan Ayew took it and crossed to the back post, where Olise was unmarked to score.

Pochettino shook his head in disgust and spat on the floor before marching down the tunnel for half-time.

Olise had given makeshift left-back Levi Colwill a difficult time and showed why Pochettino had wanted Chelsea to sign him during the summer, when the France Under-21 international eventually signed a new Palace contract.

But it had been Chelsea who had spent most of the first half on the front foot. They first threatened in the ninth minute, when Maatsen, starting as a right winger with Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer suspended, was sent through by Mudryk. He managed to poke the ball past Dean Hendesron, but Tyrick Mitchell produced a goal-saving clearance.

Four minutes later, Chelsea went ahead thanks in large part to the industry of Malo Gusto, who pirouetted his way past a challenge on the right and charged over to the left to get the ball back and produce a cross that Mudryk could not miss.

The Ukraine international celebrated with his arms outstretched and he went close again with a shot that Henderson saved brilliantly.

Nkunku looked certain to mark his full debut with a first-half goal after Jackson had managed to get past Joachim Anderson. The Frenchman, who joined Chelsea for £52 million, just had Henderson to beat, but completely missed the ball with his attempted shot.

Pochettino appealed for a penalty as Nkunku fell to the floor, presumably hoping the ground might swallow him up.

As Chelsea repeatedly failed to double their advantage, it became painfully predictable that they would somehow let Palace back into the game and that is exactly what happened.

Pochettino had composed himself again for the start of the second half, but it did not take long before his own players frustrated him again as Moises Caicedo earned an unnecessary booking for fouling Olise from behind.

Chelsea goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic then had to make a smart save at his near post from Jean-Philippe Mateta, who had got away from Benoit Badiashile.

Pochettino responded by making a double change just short of the hour mark, as Romeo Lavia was handed his debut as a replacement for Maatsen and Thiago Silva, making his 100th Premier League appearance, took over from Colwill.

The changes meant that Gusto moved to left-back, Axel Disadi went out to the right and Conor Gallagher was pushed further forwards.

With just under 20 minutes remaining, Chelsea had failed to create a clear chance in the second half, which prompted Pochettino into more changes. This time, striker Armando Broja and winger Madueke took over from Nkunku and Mudryk.

The moans and groans inside Stamford Bridge were understandably growing louder from the home fans with each misplaced pass but there was a roar of approval for Madueke’s attempt to break forwards that earned Richards a yellow card for pulling him back.

From the resulting free-kick, Gallagher eventually received the ball near the edge of the Palace penalty area and produced a perfect pass for Jackson. The striker beat Henderson with his chipped shot, but failed to hit the target.

Moments later, Jackson thought he made up for his error as he prodded in a Silva cross at the back post. He and the home fans celebrated wildly, but a Var check showed that the striker had failed to time his run properly and had been offside.

But Madueke and the technology came to Chelsea’s rescue to spare the home side more boos from their home fans, which have in many ways been the soundtrack to their year.