Chelsea look to go into the international break on a high as they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. The Blues picked up their first win of the season at home to Luton in their last Premier League match, before edging past AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are yet to really click into gear, but the focus can now at least shift to matters on the pitch with the transfer window closed. Cole Palmer will hope to make his Chelsea debut off the bench, while Conor Gallagher is in the starting lineup after a possible deadline-day move to Tottenham failed to come off.
Forest gave Manchester United a huge scare last weekend when taking a two-goal lead in the opening minutes, before ultimately falling to defeat at Old Trafford. Their displays against United and Arsenal already this season will give them confident of causing Chelsea real problems this afternoon. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.
Live updates
56 mins: Sensational defending!
So, so good from Boly. Brilliant pass from Fernandez, Jackson looks certain to finish from close range but Boly throws himself in the way to block.
53 mins: You feel any Chelsea goal is going to have Chilwell involved.
Fernandez plays him in down the left, Jackson waiting in the middle but the ball across the face of goal doesn’t reach him.
Chelsea starting to pile the pressure on though, Caicedo shoots from 20 yards out and it’s deflected behind for a corner. Chelsea think there was a handball in there… don’t think so.
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
Wow, that wasn’t in the script. It was a mistake in midfield which led to Anthony Elanga’s goal.
Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher were most at fault.
50 mins: Chelsea all over the place at the moment. Caicedo really struggling in midfield.
The Blues will see even more of the ball now, but they just don’t look like finding a way through the wall of red shirts.
GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest | Anthony Elanga 48′
FOREST LEAD!
Wow. Awful start to the half from Chelsea and Forest have punished them.
Awoniyi slides the pass through, Elanga in on goal and he sends the finish low into the bottom corner. Slotted home.
47 mins: Forest away on the break, played inside to Yates.
Must be 35 yards out, slightly off balance and he still decides the shot from miles out is the best option. It was not.
Back underway!
Up and running again at Stamford Bridge!
First-half stats
Chelsea have had 11 shots, the best part of 70% possession, but they haven’t really looked like scoring.
No shots on target for Nottingham Forest, despite the threat of Taiwo Awoniyi.
It’s not been the best. To put it mildly.
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
Not a classic so far but owes to Forest’s clever tactics and a very active referee disrupting the flow of the game.
Awoniyi is a threat and so is Sterling, unsurprisingly.
HT: Chelsea 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Fernandez into the wall, deflects away for a corner but there is no time to take it. That’s half-time.
Chelsea with plenty of the ball and the occasional dangerous moment, mainly from out wide, but Forest have carried a threat themselves.
Awoniyi looks to have the beating of Silva and the Chelsea defence.