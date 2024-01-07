Broja’s header from Malo Gusto’s right-footed, left wing cross finally changed the course of the game, and a Chelsea team struggling for identity. Afterwards Pochettino made it clear that, for Broja, it is now or never. His knee injury, sustained during the World Cup break at the end of 2022, was an unfortunate set-back and so much has changed since then that the striker finds himself in a January transfer window with all options on the table.

This goal, Broja’s first since the start of October, was significant, Pochettino said – suddenly switching to serious Pochettino to make his point earnestly. “I need to be honest – he [Broja] needs to use this type of game when he scores a goal and feels the net to improve,” Pochettino said. “Improve not only his fitness or his capacity of work ethic but also in his body language.

“He needs to step up and go forward, he needs to smile more and be a little bit more positive. This is the way he is going to improve his game. The potential is amazing. We are talking about one of the young strikers here in England or Europe with the most potential.”

The attitude, he said, was part of the package. “I said to him ‘When you go out there, smile because you score’. Don’t take it in a negative way, it is positive. He needs to smile, to laugh, to have more good energy and be a more happy boy.”

This does not always look like a happy Chelsea team and the first half suggested a side who did not know how best to approach Preston’s unexpected confidence. After Broja scored, Pochettino even brought on the 39-year-old Thiago Silva who headed the second from Cole Palmer’s corner. The Brazilian might have thought he was due a rest on FA Cup third round weekend.