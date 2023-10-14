Sam Kerr has now been involved in eight Women’s Super League goals against West Ham – seven goals and one assist

Sam Kerr’s first goal of the season helped reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea beat West Ham to move top of the table.

Having had a goal ruled out for offside, the Australian opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

Unmarked at the back post, she leapt to head in a cross from Niamh Charles, who was found by England forward Fran Kirby on her first start since February following a knee injury that ruled her out of the Women’s World Cup.

Lauren James had a glorious chance to double the hosts’ lead from another excellent pass from the impressive Kirby, but Hammers goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved the strike with her legs.

But substitute Erin Cuthbert secured the three points with a goal in the first minute of added time with a low shot.

The victory extends six-time WSL champions Chelsea’s amazing home run, with this being their 17th successive win in the competition. They have not dropped points at either Kingsmeadow or Stamford Bridge since a goalless draw with Arsenal in February 2022.

West Ham have now not beaten Chelsea in their 11 WSL meetings, although they had chances to equalise when 1-0 behind.

Emma Harries fired off target, Viviane Asseyi headed wide, Riko Ueki had an effort deflected behind and Kirsty Smith had a shot tipped over by Blues keeper Zecira Musovic.

England’s Kirby impresses on first start in eight months after injury

Chelsea, aiming for a fifth successive WSL title, began the day fifth and their time at the top may only last until Sunday as the four teams that were above them – Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United – are all in action.

Nevertheless, boss Emma Hayes will be delighted as they maintained their unbeaten start from the opening three matches of their title defence.

The biggest plus for Hayes, however, will be the return to the starting 11 of Kerr, the club’s top scorer in each of the past three seasons, and Kirby, Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer.

“It’s lovely to have those two players and the telepathy we all know, but we need to give them a bit of time,” said Hayes.

“They have only had two training sessions together. We always expect something magical from them. It’s the start and we’re progressing in the right direction.”

Fran Kirby (pictured with Hawa Cissoko) was successful with 93.9% of her passes, made one successful dribble, had one shot, won three of five duels, won possession eight times (including three in the final third), won both her tackles and made one interception

On Friday, Hayes spoke of the need to be careful with both players on their returns after injury problems.

But, with Mia Fishel and Guro Reiten, whose 96th-minute equaliser earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw at Manchester City last week, both out injured, Kerr and Kirby started and Hayes’ faith was rewarded with fine performances from both.

Kerr has been plagued with a calf injury that she sustained just before the World Cup in her home country, missing the opening two matches, but returning to start and score in Australia’s 3-1 semi-final loss to England.

She was a substitute against Manchester City and looked a constant threat against West Ham before grabbing her 55th goal in 69 WSL games with the opener.

Kirby had not started since the Continental Cup semi-final on 9 February when she scored in Chelsea’s 7-0 win at West Ham, before she limped off just before half-time.

Her knee injury proved to be a persistent problem and needed surgery, which ruled her out of the FA Cup final at Wembley, the conclusion to last season’s title race and then the World Cup.

But Lionesses fans would be delighted to see Kirby performing well, with her clever passing and wonderful ability to slide the ball through the West Ham defence.

She was replaced after 56 minutes, but this was another step forward in her progression from an injury that kept her out of action for nearly eight months.

“I’m so happy for Fran,” added Hayes. “She had not played more than 45 minutes before, now 55 minutes and we will keep on building that.

“She had some nice touches and we need to keep building her fitness. She accepts that, whether it is starting or coming from the bench.

“She won’t start every game. We need Fran on the pitch for the later part of the season and to keep her progressing. We need our best players fit and available all of the matches.”

West Ham have begun the season with a win at Brighton and two losses – home to Manchester City and this fixture – but boss Rehanne Skinner felt there were plenty of positives.

“I’m really proud of the performance,” said Skinner. “In the first half we created a lot of good chances and were unfortunate to not take them.

“We had 14 chances and that says a lot about how we have moved forwards. We could’ve been 2-0 up in the first 10 minutes, and if that happens the game changes.”

Player of the match Cuthbert Erin Cuthbert Chelsea Women Squad number22Player nameCuthbert Squad number14Player nameKirby Squad number20Player nameKerr Squad number21Player nameCharles Squad number7Player nameCarter Squad number8Player nameLeupolz Squad number4Player nameBright Squad number17Player nameFleming Squad number1Player nameMusovic Squad number33Player nameBeever-Jones Squad number10Player nameJames Squad number12Player nameLawrence Squad number5Player nameIngle Squad number6Player nameNüsken Squad number18Player nameMjelde West Ham United Women Squad number1Player nameArnold Squad number7Player nameEvans Squad number12Player nameHarries Squad number9Player nameUeki Squad number21Player nameCooke Squad number20Player nameAsseyi Squad number3Player nameShimizu Squad number18Player nameDenton Squad number23Player nameCissoko Squad number19Player nameHayashi Squad number2Player nameSmith Squad number5Player nameTysiak Squad number11Player nameAtkinson