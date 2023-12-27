CHELSEE Healey’s secret boyfriend has been pictured for the first time.

The Hollyoaks star recently welcomed a baby girl called Cookie with her mystery partner – and The Sun can now reveal who he is.

4 Richard Blackwood shared a picture of Chelsee cuddled up with Eddie

4 The actress teased the man’s identity – while calling him The One Credit: Instagram

Chelsee has been dating a man called Eddie for nearly two years and he lives alongside her and daughter Coco, from a previous relationship.

Eddie is a firm favourite amongst Chelsee’s friends and his identity was revealed over the summer by her co-star Richard Blackwood.

Richard shared a series of snaps from her baby shower – and included Eddie in one of them.

Just weeks before giving birth Chelsee teased fans by sharing a throwback with her man for the first time – but obscured his face.

She wrote alongside it: “Mummy and daddy.”

Discussing their relationship in the past, she told Closer magazine: “This is the most supportive relationship I’ve ever been in.

“My friends and family love him, and he’s the first bloke I’ve introduced Coco to, which says a lot.

“I knew he was The One within three to four months. I’ve kissed a few frogs, but he’s definitely marriage material.”

Chelsee revealed she was pregnant over the summer and announced her second baby had been born on Christmas Eve.

Announcing news of the birth, Chelsee wrote on Instagram: “Cookie Al Rainford. 22.12.2023. 6lb.”

The picture alongside the message was of her child in a crib surrounded by balloons, which said “welcome baby girl”.

Chelsee was congratulted by her famous followers with Ferne McCann, Christine McGuinness and Gary Lucy sending their congratulations.

The actress, who is also known for playing Janeece Bryant in the BBC school-based drama series Waterloo Road, announced her exciting news on Instagram.

The couple threw an extravagant baby shower and had a plane fly over her home with pink smoke coming out of it – revealing they were expecting a girl.

Chelsee is already mum to daughter Coco, who is six years old. She and Coco’s father, Jack Malloy, split shortly after her birth.

4 Chelsee shared this snap of her newborn on Christmas Eve Credit: Instagram