A Los Angeles judge has denied Cher’s request for a conservatorship to control the finances of her son, Elijah Blue Allman.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled that the singer’s attorneys had not given Allman and his lawyers the necessary documents to give them sufficient time to make their case. Uzcategui scheduled another hearing for Jan. 29, according to the Associated Press.

The Grammy-winning artist filed the request last week out of concern for Allman, 47, alleging that he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues,” according to reports. She added that she was worried her son would spend his trust fund money on drugs that would put his “life at risk.”

Allman, the child of the “Believe” singer and famed rocker Gregg Allman, is currently entitled to regular financial distributions from a trust set up by his father, who died in 2017.

In court of Friday, Uzcategui said she was not persuaded by Cher’s argument.

Uzcategui cited Cher’s attorneys’ unwillingness to share material with Allman’s attorneys when contacted Thursday, AP reported. Cher’s lawyers said they had confidentiality concerns and shared the documents instead with Allman’s court-appointed lawyer.

Allman said in a court filing before the hearing that a conservatorship is not necessary. He acknowledged struggles with addiction and irresponsible spending, but said he is under the care of a doctor, has been sober for more than three months, is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and is willing to submit to drug tests.

“While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time,” the filing said.

Cher’s request had also looked to deny Allman’s estranged wife Marieangela King any control of her son’s assets. Documents allege that King is not fit to serve as a conservator for Allman because the couple’s “tumultuous relationship [that] has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises,” People reported.

King had previously accused Cher of kidnapping her son in November 2022 from a New York hotel where he was with his wife as they celebrated their anniversary. Cher has denied the “kidnapping” characterization.

In court documents reviewed by The Times, King said that on the night of the couple’s anniversary, four men “came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room.”

Allman and King wed in 2013. He filed for divorce in November 2021, but a year later, the pair spent nearly two weeks at a New York hotel in an attempt to repair their marriage, according to court documents.

In the papers, which King filed not long after the alleged kidnapping incident, she said: “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him. I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother,” referring to Cher.

King filed a separate motion in October, alleging Cher was keeping her son’s whereabouts a secret and meddling with his health treatment.

The main aim of King’s court filing was to seek spousal support and other means of assistance, such as housing and healthcare, as well as to gain access to her own assets, such as their car and other valuables, and tax documents to prepare for a possible divorce trial, King’s attorney said as part of the filing. King said in the documents that Allman owed her $40,000 in outstanding spousal support payments.

Times staff writer Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.