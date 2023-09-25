THEME PARK OF THE YEAR
GOLD: Chessington World of Adventures
SILVER: Alton Towers
BRONZE: Paultons Park
BEST NEW ATTRACTION
GOLD: World of Jumanji (Chessington World of Adventures)
SILVER: Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash (Drayton Manor)
BRONZE: LEGO Ferrari Build & Race (LEGOLAND Windsor)
BEST REIMAGINED ATTRACTION
GOLD: The Curse at Alton Manor (Alton Towers)
SILVER: Valhalla (Blackpool Pleasure Beach)
BRONZE: Nemesis Sub-Terra (Alton Towers)
BEST LARGE THEME PARK FOR FAMILIES
GOLD: Alton Towers
SILVER: Paultons Park
BRONZE: Chessington World of Adventures
BEST SMALL THEME PARK FOR FAMILIES
GOLD: Gulliver’s Theme Parks
SILVER: Adventure Island
BRONZE: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure
BEST LARGE THEME PARK FOR TODDLERS
GOLD: Paultons Park
SILVER: Drayton Manor
BRONZE: LEGOLAND Windsor
BEST SMALL THEME PARK FOR TODDLERS
GOLD: Sundown Adventureland
SILVER: Blackgang Chine
BRONZE: Crealy
BEST THEME PARK FOR THRILLS
GOLD: Thorpe Park
SILVER: Alton Towers
BRONZE: Blackpool Pleasure Beach
BEST THEME PARK WITH ANIMALS
GOLD: Chessington World of Adventures
SILVER: Flamingo Land
BRONZE: West Midland Safari Park
BEST SEASIDE PARK – NORTH
GOLD: Blackpool Pleasure Beach
SILVER: Fantasy Island
BRONZE: Ocean Beach Pleasure Park
BEST SEASIDE PARK – SOUTH
GOLD: Adventure Island
SILVER: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach
BRONZE: Dreamland Margate
BEST THEMED COASTER
GOLD: Wicker Man (Alton Towers)
SILVER: Mandrill Mayhem (Chessington World of Adventures)
BRONZE: The Swarm (Thorpe Park)
BEST THRILL RIDE
GOLD: Maelstrom (Drayton Manor)
SILVER: Samurai (Thorpe Park)
BRONZE: Red Arrows Skyforce (Blackpool Pleasure Beach)
BEST WATER RIDE
GOLD: Valhalla (Blackpool Pleasure Beach)
SILVER: Stormforce 10 (Drayton Manor)
BRONZE: Tidal Wave (Thorpe Park)