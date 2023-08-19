CHAOS ensued in the dying moments of Chesterfield’s clash with Oldham when their keeper was ATTACKED by a fan.

The Latics bagged a point in the dying embers of their National League clash – which ended 1-1 – thanks to a 91st-minute equaliser from James Norwood.

Unsavoury scenes as Chesterfield goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is shoved to the ground by an Oldham supporter in the aftermath of their equalising goal. pic.twitter.com/3Y1ASeMbKF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 19, 2023

1 An Oldham yob attacked Chesterfield keeper Harry Tyrer after the Latics’ last-gasp equaliser Credit: TNT SPORTS

Norwood’s strike sparked pandemonium in the away end – with scores of Oldham fans rushing onto the pitch to celebrate with the players.

But in the midst of the pitch invasion, one idiot supporter decided to attack Chesterfield keeper Harry Tyrer.

Tyrer was sent crashing to the ground by the thug – who ran into and pushed him – as he protested Norwood’s equaliser.

Thankfully, the yob – who was flanked by several other jubilant Latics fans – opted not to further attack Tyrer.

Several Chesterfield fans reacted furiously to the provocation by the invading Oldham fans, with scores rushing to pitchside to vent their fury.

And one supporter even stormed the pitch and started trading PUNCHES with one of the travelling Latics fans.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…The Sun is your go to destination for the best football, boxing and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSunFootball and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunFootball.