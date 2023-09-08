General Motors is recalling over 10,000 charging cords that were shipped as part of an accessory package with certain Chevrolet Bolt EUV vehicles because of a software issue that may lead to an electric shock while handling the cord.

In its letter of acknowledgment to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) first spotted by Carscoops, GM said that 10,825 potentially affected vehicles were produced, 9,423 of them being shipped in the United States.

Specifically, the charging cords for certain 2022-2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV vehicles are potentially affected by the recall, but cars made after September 22, 2022, are not impacted as they were shipped with updated charging cords.

20 Photos

The recalled items are part of the third-generation Webasto Portable Charging cords and have the part number 24044913. According to GM, “these charging cords contain incorrect software and may fail to discontinue charging if the ground connection is lost.”

Furthermore, if an electric shock were to occur, the company says that it would be “very brief”: 1/40th of a second in limited circumstances.

Owners of affected Bolt EUVs will be notified via email or regular mail and dealerships will inspect the charging cables and replace them if needed, free of charge. Vehicles that are still in inventory will also be inspected and held until replacement parts are available if they fail the inspection.

It’s worth noting that the Chevrolet Bolt EV is not part of this recall, only the Bolt EUV is concerned. GM’s recall number is N2324073000, while the NHTSA campaign number is 23E065000. Owners can also contact GM customer service at 1-888-988-7267 for more details.

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV, alongside the Bolt EV, is also part of a huge 2021 battery recall, with over 140,000 vehicles affected, including about 100,000 in the US. Similarly, Hyundai has recalled roughly 82,000 EVs in 2021 over battery fire risks.

In related news, both Chevrolet EVs will be retired at the end of this year, with a replacement for the Bolt EV based on GM’s Ultium platform already in the works.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.