Images of the Chevrolet Equinox EV have been posted online by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Tech (MIIT) ahead of the all-electric crossover’s official debut in the country, revealing some new details about the battery-powered car that’s set to arrive on US shores from Mexico this fall.

The MIIT images show an RS-badged model that looks pretty much identical to the US-bound variant, sporting a closed front grille with integrated main beam lights and a rear diffuser, as well as several video cameras which will presumably be used for a 360-degree view on the infotainment system.

Furthermore, there are blind spot visual alerts embedded in the side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a two-piece sunroof, and two color variants for the roof itself: the same as the body or black.

The dimensions of the upcoming zero-emissions crossover are also in the government filings, with the Equinox EV measuring 190 inches (4,845 millimeters) long, 75 in (1,913 in) wide, and 65 inches (1,644 mm) tall, which means it’s 3 in longer and 1.1 in taller than the Tesla Model Y, while the width is 0.6 in smaller than the Tesla-branded EV.

Pricing-wise, the Chevy Equinox EV is expected to become one of the most affordable battery-powered vehicles in the United States when it arrives at dealerships this fall, with the entry-level 1LT variant expected to cost around $30,000, according to General Motors.

In China, the model is manufactured by SAIC-GM, whereas the US-bound units are being assembled at the Ramos Arizpe factory in Mexico alongside the Honda Prologue, with the first units rolling off the line back in June, according to a post on X.

Five trim levels will be available in America, the first of which – 2RS – will arrive at dealerships this fall with a GM-estimated range of up to 300 miles for the front-wheel drive variant, 20–inch wheels, and a heated flat-bottom steering wheel.

All the other versions (1LT, 2LT, 3LT, and 3RS) will become available in the spring of next year with a minimum GM-estimated range of 250 miles for the base 1LT with FWD. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but we expect GM to offer more details when the model officially goes on sale in the coming weeks.

In related news, a petition signed by about 600 EV drivers is asking the American automaker not to ditch the entry-level Equinox, citing the fact that GM dropped the most affordable variant of the Chevrolet Blazer EV which was supposed to have a base price of around $45,000, thus setting a precedent for the potential disappearance of the entry-level Equinox EV.