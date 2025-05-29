By Sheila Dang

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron will lay off nearly 800 employees in Texas, according to a notice on Wednesday to the Texas Workforce Commission, part of the U.S. oil producer’s plan to cut up to 20% of its global workforce by the end of 2026.

The job cuts will be in Midland County, where Chevron has large operations in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oilfield. The layoff date is July 15, according to the notices.

Chevron announced plans to slash the global workforce in February in order to cut costs and simplify the business. Since then, Chevron has come under more pressure, as its license to operate in Venezuela was revoked and its planned $53 billion acquisition of oil producer Hess hangs in the balance amid an arbitration dispute.

The company previously gave notice that it would lay off at least 600 employees in California effective June 1, according to a filing in March.

