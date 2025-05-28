HOUSTON (Reuters) – Chevron (CVX) shareholders voted against three stockholder proposals that included a call to commission a third-party report on the company’s human rights practices, according to preliminary voting results from Chevron’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

Investors of the U.S. oil producer also rejected a proposal for the company to produce a report about whether its investments in renewable energy could result in so-called stranded assets, or projects that lose value prematurely.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Houston and Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru)