HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron on Tuesday said recent testing indicates that zinc levels in flagship U.S. offshore crude Mars’ production stream were now within expected levels.

The start-up of an offshore well caused zinc contamination in Mars crude, Chevron had said earlier this month, leading to tightening crude oil supply in the key Gulf Coast refining hub and the government releasing barrels from its emergency stockpile.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston)