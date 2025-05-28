(Reuters) -Chevron has terminated the oil production, service and procurement contracts it had to operate in Venezuela, delegating its joint-venture governance to its partner, state company PDVSA, but it plans to retain its direct staff in the country, four sources close to the decisions said.

A key license for Chevron to operate in Venezuela was revoked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in March and a two-month period granted to wind down transactions expired this week.

