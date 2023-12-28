Although GM is ending production of the Chevy Bolt EV (for now), it’s still available as one of the most affordable EVs on the market. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV is available to lease for $299 per month, but you will have to act fast.

GM’s CEO Mary Barra revealed in April that “it’s now time to plan to end the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV production.”

The move aligns with GM’s plans to shift to Ultium-based electric models like the Chevy Blazer EV, Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV. After many fans were disappointed to hear the news, Barra confirmed GM will launch a Bolt model based on its Ultium platform.

GM’s leader claims the next-gen Bolt will offer “an even better driving, charging, and ownership experience.” One of the biggest updates will be introducing LFP batteries.

The new Bolt EV will be the first of GM’s Ultium models in North America to use LFP batteries. This can help keep costs down so GM can continue offering the Bolt as an affordable EV option.

Barra confirmed the next-gen Bolt will arrive in 2025 at the Automotive Press Association in Detroit earlier this month. It will only be available in the EUV version. Although production of the current Chevy Bolt EV is ending, it’s still available to lease for under $300 a month.

2023 Chevy Bolt EV (Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy Bolt EV lease available for $299/month

According to Chevrolet’s website, the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV LT is available to lease for $299 per month for 36 months for eligible lessees.

That’s with $5,139 due at signing and 0$ security deposit. The deal is available nationwide. However, it’s an ultra-low mileage lease with 10,000 miles per year (30,000 total).

The deal is for current lessees of a 2018 model year or newer vehicle (GM or non-GM). You must also take delivery by January 2, 2024.

2023 Chevy Bolt EUV (Source: Chevrolet)

If you’re interested in the 2023 Bolt EUV, the subcompact electric SUV is available to lease for $319 per month. That also includes $5,909 due at signing and a $0 security deposit.

The same rules apply as it’s an ultra-low mileage lease with 10,000 miles per year. Payments are for an MSRP of $28,795. This deal is also only good if you take delivery by January 2, 2024.

With a three-year lease, you will be ready for Chevy’s next-gen Bolt as it’s expected to hit the market in 2025.

At $299 a month, the Chevy Bolt EV is still one of (if not) the cheapest EVs available in the US. If you’re ready to take advantage of some of the last deals on the 2023 Bolt EV and EUV, we can help you get started. You can use our links below to find great deals near you today.