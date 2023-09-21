Chicago rapper/YouTuber FYB J Mane’s recent arrest was briefly broadcasted for all to see after it occurred while he was live streaming on Instagram.

The incident went down on Tuesday (September 19), as J spoke to his followers from behind the wheel.

In a since-viral clip, an officer can be seen turning off the camera before the video ends – and he has not posted to social media since.

You can view the clip below:

Chicago rapper FYB J Mane’s traffic stop arrest caught on IG Live pic.twitter.com/VrfdKlHTXM — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 21, 2023

FYB J Mane isn’t the first rapper to get arrested while on Instagram Live. Just this past June, Lil Tjay’s arrest for reckless endangerment was captured on the app when he was shooting a short clip for a music video.

According to the rapper’s lawyer Dawn Florio (via TMZ), the incident went down in New York on June 6. Apparently cops arrived on the scene in Manhattan and hauled him off to jail.

While it’s unclear exactly what prompted the arrest, Florio made it clear that it was not for gun possession.

“Nah. Do not touch me, bro,” Lil Tjay is seen telling officers on IG Live while standing next to his car. “What am I under arrest for?”

One of the officers then tells the Bronx native to turn around, but he refused. “No, n-gga,” Tjay responded. “No, bro. Hell no. What’s in the car? I don’t know what’s in the car. Don’t touch me. There’s no firearm in the car.”

He was then restrained by multiple officers, handcuffed and taken off.

Last October, Lil Zay Osama’s arrest for allegedly leaving a retrofitted machine gun in an Uber was also inadvertently streamed on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, Brooklyn federal prosecutors claimed the car’s driver noticed that Zay was holding a weapon when he picked up the Chicago rapper and his friends from a hotel in Manhattan. Upon arriving at their destination, a studio in Queens, Zay is said to have left the weapon in the back seat.

The Uber driver immediately contacted the police to report the abandoned weapon, a Glock 22.40 which had been enhanced with a “switch” device, which gives the gun rapid fire capability like a machine gun. Zay mentioned such a weapon in his 2021 song, “Danny Block,” rapping: “Ayy, I just got a brand new Glock/ With a fifty and a switch.”

Prosecutors presented the song’s lyrics — which also include the line: “I hope this song right here don’t get in the hands of the feds” — as part of their argument against allowing the artist to be released on bail while awaiting trial.

Zay happened to be on Instagram Live as he was approached by NYPD officers and placed in custody. In a clip since reposted by several other IG users, he can be heard asking: “What’s happening?” as he seemingly walks outside of a building.

He proceeds to tell one of the officers that he’s on Live, while asking if someone can grab his phone, at which point a policeman stops the livestream.

The 25-year-old (real name Isaiah Dukes) was charged with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. About a month later, Zay posted a $1million bail to secure his release.