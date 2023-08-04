Chicago rapper PGF Nuk, a cousin of Polo G, has reportedly been arrested on a felony weapons charge, and faces up to a decade in prison if he is convicted.

16ShotEm posted a video on Wednesday (August 2) that appears to show the Chicago drill rapper getting arrested by the police. According to the YouTuber, PGF Nuk was reportedly caught with a switch — which is a modifier that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully-automatic gun — on the back of a Glock, which prompted his arrest.

But the YouTuber also made clear that there was some question about the authenticity of the video — “he was talkin’ about PGB Duck” — even though a mugshot of the “Wassup” rapper also emerged after police reportedly removed his mask.

Check out the video and the mugshot below:

Chicago rapper PGF Nuk facing 10 years in prison after weapons arrest https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/gegY7ijYcK — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 3, 2023

On January 10, 2023, Governor JB Pritzker signed a law into effect in Illnois that banned the sale of “assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches,” according to HB 5471. The law, which made owning and/or distributing these things illegal, is considered a felony in the state, and carries up to 10 years in prison if the accused is convicted.

What’s more, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in the United States classifies a switch as a machine gun under federal law because of its ability to turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic one.

PGF Nuk’s breakthrough hit, “Waddup,” was released last year and quickly became a hit, with more than 12 million views on the official video as of this story being published.

In an interview with XXL, PGF Nuk revealed that he came up with the idea for the song while his girlfriend was cooking, and — unbeknownst to him — she recorded him while he was thinking of the song. That recording turned into a smash single, and he was quickly signed to Alamo Records (the home of Lil Durk) before dropping a full-length album, Switch Music, on the label.

But the Chicago rapper told the outlet that he’d been rapping since 2017, and dropped his first single when he was still a teenager.

It is not clear when PGF Nuk will be arraigned for the charge.