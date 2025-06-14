



Everyone loves the classic Chick-fil-A core menu items, but sometimes not having the seasonal releases available all year round makes the heart grow fonder.

As children, everyone had a favorite fast-food chain they would beg their parents to take them to after a long day at school or any extracurricular activity.

For many, that spot was Chick-fil-A, and once the craving hit and our minds were set on going, nothing would stop us from turning the car ride back home into an oral presentation on why our parents should take us.

Let’s face it, nothing compares to Chick-fil-A’s iconic combo 1, which consists of an Original Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Fries, Chick-fil-A sauce, and freshly squeezed lemonade.

However, many of its seasonal releases have gained so much traction that, due to popular demand, Chick-fil-A has made it a tradition to re-release them every change of season.

Chick-fil-A unveils exclusive new menu items. Image source: Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Chick-fil-A releases new summer menu items

Limited-time menu items allow fast-food chains to experiment and create intrigue among consumers. Testing out these items in select markets also guides restaurants on how the product could perform to prevent investing heavily in a potential flop.

In celebration of the approaching summer season, Chick-fil-A recently returned the Peach Milkshake and launched a new Peach Frosted Lemonade, which has become a seasonal summer tradition for the last 16 years.

However, just when fans thought Chick-fil-A had forgotten to release any new menu items this year, it made a surprising revelation.

Chick-fil-A unexpectedly unveils two new chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A has added two surprising new items to its menu, but didn’t announce the launch for a good reason.

If you’re wondering why the fast-food chain has been gatekeeping these latest releases, it’s because it has quietly begun testing two new chicken sandwiches exclusively in select U.S. markets.

The Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich features an Original, Spicy, or Grilled chicken filet, pepper Jack cheese, strips of caramelized onion-flavored candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pickled jalapeños, all sandwiched between a sliced toasted buttermilk ranch bun. This sandwich comes with a side of Jalapeño Ranch Sauce.

The Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich features an Original, Spicy, or Grilled chicken filet, topped with Creamy BBQ Slaw and sweet heat pickle chips, all sandwiched between a sliced toasted buttery bun. This sandwich is paired with a side of Creamy BBQ Sauce.

For those wanting to try these new creations, available now to July 19, Chick-fil-A will pilot the new Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich at its Salt Lake City, Utah, restaurants and Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich at its Jacksonville, Florida, locations.

