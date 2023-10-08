Chicken Gravy is a delicious side dish made by cooking chicken with onion & tomato cashews along with tempered spices and masala powders. Chicken Gravy makes a perfect combo with rice, roti, chapati, etc. Chicken Gravy Recipe is presented here with step by step pictures and video.

Pin

This is a very easy chicken gravy that you can make quickly and it goes well with both rice and roti. Both hubby and mittu are not fond of nonveg dishes – I like to eat occasionally so the demand for cooking non veg dishes is absolutely nil at home. Now that gugu is fond of eating non veg I have started to try new recipes and as a bonus to post it here too. I have made this chicken gravy so many times and have also got appreciations too.

About Chicken Gravy

Chicken gravy made in one pot method tastes so good. First the chicken marinade with curd and spices tenderizes the meat then slow cooking chicken along with all the masalas in one pot gives a unique taste to this dish. This has become our family favorite

I made this Chicken Gravy for today’s lunch and clicked it to post it here. This is my mother’s recipe – I modified a bit and this gravy has become our staple these days. This is for all the readers who wanted me to post more chicken recipes often. You can make this gravy in pressure cooker which will save more time but in one pot method the flavor and taste is more.

Chicken Gravy Video





Methods to make Chicken Gravy

Pressure cooker : This is the one of easy methods as it takes very less time. Just add ingredients, saute add chicken and pressure cook for 2 whistles and you are done.

This is the one of easy methods as it takes very less time. Just add ingredients, saute add chicken and pressure cook for 2 whistles and you are done. Open pan : This takes quite some time as chicken takes at least 30 minutes to cook. If using country chicken it may take around 45 minutes.

This takes quite some time as chicken takes at least 30 minutes to cook. If using country chicken it may take around 45 minutes. Instant pot : This is also quick. You can set pressure cooker high for 20 mins and release it by itself if using country chicken. For broiler chicken you set it in pressure cooker mode for 10 mins and let it release by itself.

Pin

Chicken Gravy Ingredients

Chicken : Choose country chicken or broiler chicken which would be great for this gravy. Make sure its tender and fresh.

Choose country chicken or broiler chicken which would be great for this gravy. Make sure its tender and fresh. Onion tomato : The base of this gravy is onion tomato that we use along with ginger garlic paste.

The base of this gravy is onion tomato that we use along with ginger garlic paste. Curd : Curd is the one of the main ingredient for this gravy so make sure it is thick and not sour.

Curd is the one of the main ingredient for this gravy so make sure it is thick and not sour. Spices : Add whole spices for tempering which includes cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and star anise.

Pin

Related recipes

Chicken Gravy Recipe Step by Step

1.First to a blender add 3 big tomatoes along with 2 kashmiri red chillies and 12 nos cashewnuts.

Pin

2.Grind it to a fine puree without adding water. Set aside.

Pin

3.To a mixing bowl : add 500 gms chicken along with 1/4 cup curd, 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder, salt and 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste.

Pin

4.Mix it well and leave it to marinade for 30 mins.

Pin

5.To a large cooking pot : Add heat 2 tablespoon oil – add 1/2 inch cinnamon, 2 nos cloves, 2 no cardamom, 1 no star anise, 1 teaspoon cumin seeds and few curry leaves. Let it splutter.

Pin

6.Now add 2 big onion finely chopped alongw ith salt and 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste.

Pin

7.Saute until golden. It may take atleast 3 mins.

Pin

8.Now add cashew tomato blend.

Pin

9.Cook for few mins until raw smell of tomatoes completely leave and the mixture becomes thick.

Pin

10.Add 1 teaspoon kashmiri red chilli powder, 1.5 teaspoon coriander powder and 1 teaspoon cumin seeds powder.

Pin

11.Give a quick saute.

Pin

12.Now add chicken marinade.

Pin

13.Saute for 3-5 mins.

Pin

14.Add 1 cup water. Add only 1/2 cup water if you want a thick gravy.

Pin

15.Give a quick mix and let it come to a boil.

Pin

16.Close and cook covered for 25-30 mins or until chicken gets cooked soft. Cook in low medium flame. If you prefer you can make it a pressure cooker and pressure cook for 3 whistles.

Pin

17.Open and it would be slightly runny in consistency.

Pin

18.Check if chicken is cooked.

Pin

19.Finally add 1 teaspoon garam masala powder and 1 tablespoon coriander leaves.

Pin

20.Give a quick mix and Switch off. If you want more thick gravy cook in medium flame for few more mins then switch off.

Pin

Delicious chicken gravy ready to serve.

Pin

Expert Tips

I used broiler chicken so it got cooked faster in this pot itself. For broiler chicken pressure cook for 2 whistles. If you use country chicken then pressure cook for atleast 5 whistles.

I have tried the gravy both in pressure cooker and open pot methods and both tastes great depends on the time, if you are in a hurry and want to finish the gravy soon then pressure cooker method is best. If you have time slow cooking in pot is great.

You can use the same recipe for making kuzhambu too just adjust with more water and boiling time.

Add water quantity according to the gravy consistency. I wanted more gravy so added 1 cup water also make a note that chicken leaves water while cooking.

Keep sauteing to get a dry chukka chicken or a semi dry gravy.

Variations

You can use either broiler chicken or country chicken as per your preference.

Add black stone flower if you like the flavour while tempering.

Add coconut if you want more gravy while grinding say 1/4 cup.

You can use almonds replacing cashews. There will be no compromise in taste.

You can add regular red chillies too instead of kashmiri chillies.

Chicken Gravy made in Pressure Cooker

Pin

Serving & Storage Suggestion

Serve it with rice, roti, phulka or even idli dosa. This is a delicious chicken gravy that goes well with almost any flatbread or idli dosa variety.

This Chicken Gravy keeps well in room temperature for a day and in fridge for 2 days. If storing in fridge reheat by adding little water and then serve it.

FAQs

1.What is Chicken Gravy made of?

Chicken Gravy is made using onion, tomato, cashews, curd, a blend of spices, spice powders, coriander leaves etc.

2.My gravy is watery, How do I thicken it?

Cashews are best rich way to thicken a gravy. If you do not want to use cashews replace it with almonds. Other alternate is to mix 1 tablespoon cornflour with 2 tablespoon water and add it. Cook for few mins until the gravy thickens. You can replace cornflour with gram flour too.

3.What variety chicken is best for this gravy?

Broiler chicken which is tender and fresh is best for this gravy, But for a healthy alternate you can use country chicken too but make sure to cook it accordingly.

Pin

If you have any more questions about this Chicken Gravy Recipe do mail me at [email protected]. In addition, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter .

Tried this Chicken Gravy Recipe ? Do let me know how you liked it. Also tag us on Instagram @sharmispassions and hash tag it on #sharmispassions.

Recipe Card