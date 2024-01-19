My pan of chicken stock has found its way into all sorts of things this week, from an egg drop soup to a stocky pasta (pan of stock, lasagne sheets, lots of lemon and Parmesan) and a risotto with dried mushrooms.

This recipe, where you’ll toast basmati in butter and then cook it in the stock, is so delicate and comforting. You might want a bowl of seasoned yoghurt alongside the rice and carrots, and if you have a hankering for some meat with it, pop a few lamb cutlets under the grill.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Serves

4

Ingredients

500g carrots

Olive oil

2 tsp honey

1 tsp harissa

2 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp ground allspice

1 tbsp butter

300g basmati rice

800ml hot chicken stock

4 plump dates, roughly torn

100g feta, crumbled

A small bunch of dill, chopped

A pinch of sumac

Method