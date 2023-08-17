Chief Keef and Drake could have a collaboration on the way — that is provided the latter eventually sends over his verse.

Keef pulled up in the comments section of a recent Drizzy post and revealed that much like DJ Khaled infamously once was, the Chicago native has been checking for the “Drake vocals.”

“Don’t forget them vocals crody,” he wrote.

The Chicago rapper has been promising the release of his next album Almighty 2 for some time, with its most recent date listed as October 13 on Apple Music. While the reasons behind its multiple delays have been unclear, perhaps the issue has something to do with the collab.

You can view the comment below:

Chief Keef politely reminds Drake to send over his vocals for new collaborationhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/HYNQYX4z4b — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 16, 2023

The pair of rappers have had a relationship that dates back to at least 2012. That year, Drake brought Chief Keef out as a surprise guest when his Club Paradise tour hit Keef’s hometown of Chicago.

Drake was also an early supporter of Keef’s breakout track “Love Sosa” – which soundtracked Gervonta Davis’ walkout for his big fight against Ryan Garcia in April.

Davis knocked Garcia out in the seventh round during their eagerly anticipated bout at the T-Mobile Arena. The three-division champion, also known as Tank, sent Garcia to the canvas in the second round before finishing him off in the seventh with a powerful and perfectly-timed uppercut to the ribs.

Keef was on hand to perform “Love Sosa” for the walkout, much to the delight of the crowd – but it was JAY-Z’s motivational speech that played before Davis’ walkout that brought the crowd to its feet. It was delivered over interspersed clips from various parts of the boxer’s career.

While Hov and Chief Keef were undoubtedly happy to see their boy win, Davis’ victory wasn’t a pleasant experience for The Game – as he lost $100,000 to D.C. Young Fly after betting on Garcia.

As for Drake, he still continues to champion new artists – and he recently threw his support behind newcomer Teezo Touchdown.

On Tuesday (August 15), Drizzy shared a series of photos on his Instagram hyping up the 30-year-old rapper and singer’s rookie project. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown.”

Teezo’s debut how do you sleep at night? is set to release on September 9. The album’s announcement prompted shout outs and support from a number of his famous peers in the comments, including Tyler, The Creator and Don Toliver.

Though a tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, Teezo has dropped a number of singles including “Rock Paper Strippers,” “5 O’Clock” and “Familiarity” to create a buzz around his first LP.