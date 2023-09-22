Chief Keef has slammed a kid’s rapping ability on social media, but he’s faced some backlash because the young aspiring MC turned out to be disabled.

Mo Frost The Goat has built a small following on TikTok and Instagram with clips of him rapping or singing along to some of his favorite artists but that didn’t stop Sosa from dissing him earlier this week.

“Get a job lil n-gga,” Chief Keef implored Mo Frost after hearing his raps in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

Check out the video and The Neighbourhood Talk‘s repost of Chief Keef’s comment below:

Mo Frost’s most recent post finds him rapping along to NBA YoungBoy’s verse on his 2023 Susie B collab “IN N OUT.”

“U sound like a total toolbox man…smh and to someone who’s disabled,” Giovanni V said, taking aim at Chief Keef for his comment. “Grow up. GREAT JOB MAN! KEEP GOIN [fire emoji] don’t let jerks like this stop you!”

Tish Hyman added: “Well. I’m saying. He represents a lot of people in the world.”

A few others were less forgiving, with one person writing: “His disability had nothing to do with it. 90% of these n-ggas need to hang it up in general.”

“Some of these rappers now that they’re made it seem like they got a disability too,” another commenter wrote, while a third added: “As bad as this is some of ya favs sound just like dude with better production!”

related news Chief Keef Fan Sells Rapper’s Used Double Cups After Digging Through His Trash May 13, 2023

As for other Chief Keef news, he’s been promising the release of his next album Almighty So 2 for some time, with its most recent date listed as October 13 on Apple Music.

While the reasons behind its multiple delays have been unclear, he was apparently waiting on some Drake vocals for a collab last month.

“Don’t forget them vocals crody,” he wrote under a Drake Instagram post.

The pair of rappers have had a relationship that dates back to at least 2012. That year, Drake brought Chief Keef out as a surprise guest when his Club Paradise tour hit Keef’s hometown of Chicago.

Drake was also an early supporter of Keef’s breakout track “Love Sosa” – which soundtracked Gervonta Davis’ walkout for his big fight against Ryan Garcia in April.