Chief Keef hit the jackpot while playing at a casino with Adin Ross, leaving with several thousand dollars from his brief stop.

On Saturday (October 14), the 23-year-old streamer shared a Kick video of the duo making a quick stop to play a card game. In approximately five minutes, the Chicago rapper managed to stack up $28K to his name.

The half-an-hour video shows them both at the table only for a few minutes before the drill pioneer strikes gold, after which they head over to the booth to collect their earnings.

The camera then cuts to Keef and Ross having their cash counted in front of them, following which the two dap each other up before going their separate ways.

In other news, the “I Don’t Like” hitmaker recently slammed a kid’s rapping abilities on social media, but then faced a lot of backlash because the aspiring MC turned out to be disabled.

Mo Frost The Goat has built a small following on TikTok and Instagram with clips of him rapping or singing along to some of his favorite artists, but that didn’t stop Sosa from dissing him in late September.

“Get a job lil n-gga,” Keef implored the young spitter in a since-deleted Instagram comment after hearing him rap.

This upset many social media users, with one taking aim at the Illinois native by writing: “U sound like a total toolbox man…smh and to someone who’s disabled. Grow up. GREAT JOB MAN! KEEP GOIN [fire emoji] don’t let jerks like this stop you!”

In a similar spirit, another person added: “Well. I’m saying. He represents a lot of people in the world.”

Others were less forgiving, with one saying: “His disability had nothing to do with it. 90% of these n-ggas need to hang it up in general.”

“Some of these rappers now that they’re made it seem like they got a disability too,” another commented, while a third added: “As bad as this is some of ya favs sound just like dude with better production!”