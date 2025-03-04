The chief of the IDF Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, will be resigning from the military after four years in the role and some 33 years in the Israel Defense Forces.

Basiuk met Monday with incoming IDF chief of staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and requested to resign.

Zamir, who will become chief of staff on Wednesday, accepted Basiuk’s request, but asked him to stay in the role for the coming months, “in light of the operational challenges,” the military said.

Basiuk in private conversions has taken responsibility for his part in the military’s failures in the lead-up to the October 7, 2023, onslaught and during the attack itself. His unit, the Operations Directorate, failed to build an accurate picture of the attack in real-time and deploy troops to the right locations, according to an IDF probe.

The announcement of his resignation came days after the military released the findings of its investigations into the failures surrounding the October 2023 atrocities, with Basiuk having taken part in a call with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman a couple hours before the attack to discuss unusual Hamas activity in Gaza. The suspicious signs were dismissed however, as military officials did not believe they portended an imminent attack.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition

by email and never miss our top stories By signing up, you agree to the terms

Both Halevi and Finkelman announced in January that they would resign, citing their failures ahead of the October 7 massacres. Halevi’s resignation is due to take effect Thursday, the day after he is replaced by Zamir as Israel’s top general, while Finkelman has yet to specify a date.