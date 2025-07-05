Hong Kong fans of the popular Japanese manga series Chiikawa braved the sweltering sun to take pictures of art installations featuring popular characters on Saturday and snapped up tickets online for a coming exhibition, with some saying the event will keep them in the city over the summer.

Dozens of people queued up near the Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday morning for a “preheat celebration” ahead of the official exhibition opening next month, featuring the three most recognisable characters – Chiikawa, Usagi and Hachiware.

It is the second summer in a row that the exhibition’s organiser, Hong Kong design studio AllRightsReserved, will host a large-scale event using an anime icon. Last year’s Doraemon exhibition attracted crowds and was said to have boosted business in the area.

Saturday’s preheat celebration allowed fans to take pictures at the installations while visitors will be able to buy merchandise with local characteristics at next month’s exhibition.

Three of the main characters in the series are Hachiware (left), Chiikawa and Usagi. Photo: Dickson Lee

Among the fans on Saturday was Heidi Chung, 28, who works in public affairs. She said that the coming exhibition, where products including keychains, clothes and bags will be sold, would foster community cohesion and benefit the local economy because of the charisma of the characters.