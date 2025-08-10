Footage from Gaza shows an aid package striking a child on the head during one of the rare airdrops over the besieged territory.

The boy, identified by local media as Muhannad Zakaria Eid, had been waiting near the Netzarim area in central Gaza when the box came down at high speed.

Video verified by Al Jazeera captured the moments after the impact, as people crowded around the bleeding child in a desperate attempt to save him.

Later images showed his body in the hospital morgue, with his father cradling him in grief.

Palestinian journalists say such incidents underscore the dangers and inadequacy of airdrops, which have repeatedly failed to meet the territory’s overwhelming humanitarian needs and Israel’s weaponisation of basic necessities in the besieged enclave.